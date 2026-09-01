Naperville Crime Stoppers Bulletin: Crime Stoppers Reward Offered in Cases Involving Unwanted Physical Contact

NPD report #2026-00047010 & #2026-00047964

Naperville Police Department Public Information Report

NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for one or more reported batteries.

The Naperville Police Department, in conjunction with the Naperville Park District Police Department, is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in connection with two suspicious incidents involving unwanted physical contact with two separate female victims near park district pathways. Neither victim sustained injuries.

The first suspicious incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at approximately 7:45PM near Hillside Road and Washington Street.

The second suspicious incident occurred on Sunday, Aug. 30, at approximately 7:30PM near Gartner Road and Edgewater Drive.

The subject is preliminary described as a male Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 17-22 years of age, wearing dark clothing and a larger backpack riding a larger-style E-Motor (or electric motor driven cycle). The subject also may have had Apple-style headphones.

Call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006

Anyone who may recognize this individual, have information regarding these incidents, or additional video of him, is asked to please contact Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 548-2955 or NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us OR Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

Use this ID: NPD report #2026-00047010 & #2026-00047964

Your information is important to Crime Stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.