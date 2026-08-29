Update: WaterLink Partnership Breaks Ground on 30-Mile Pipeline Bringing Lake Michigan Water to Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville

To mark one of the largest water infrastructure projects in Illinois over the last 30 years, the DuPage Water Commission and the communities of Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville held a groundbreaking ceremony for the WaterLink Project on June 10 at Oswego East High School. Since late 2025, Book Road has been closed between 75th Street and 87th Street while construction is underway in Naperville, with detours in place until the end of 2026. Earlier this month, the detour at Book Road from Rickert Road ended. Right and left turns onto 75th Street from Book Road are now possible. (Updated 8-29-26)

Book Road from Rickert Road is now open to 75th Street

Update, August 15, 2026 / According to the “Overall Project Update,” construction progress has been achieved in all three active segments— Book Road from Rickert to 95th Street in Naperville; 95th Street at Wolf’s Crossing Road heading east to 248th Street and then south to Trumpet Ave (also in Naperville); and in the public right of way in Oswego near Harvey Road and Wolf’s Crossing Road just to the south of Oswego East High School. For more details, visit mailchi.mp/d26056079221/waterlink-construction-update-9565355#Book-Rd.

Original Post, June 10, 2026 / WaterLink Partnership Report

The DuPage Water Commission and the WaterLink communities celebrated the groundbreaking for an approximately 30-mile transmission main extension that will deliver Lake Michigan water to the rapidly growing communities of Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville, one of the largest municipal water infrastructure projects to be executed in Illinois in the last 30 years.

This nearly $400 million, 30-mile transmission main extension will bring Lake Michigan water to the residents, businesses and schools in these communities. DuPage Water Commission Chairman Jim Zay opened the event where a 54” pipe was on display. Approximately 150 individuals representing construction, engineering, Com Ed and several communities served were in attendance. (JEP / PN Photos)

Photos from the groundbreaking are in random order…

“WaterLink is the result of years of negotiation, planning and trust among local governments who recognized water is a shared resource and the most responsible answer is a regional one,” says Jim Zay, chairman of the DuPage Water Commission. “By securing reliable access to clean Lake Michigan water for Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville, we are investing in public health, economic growth and environmental resilience.”

With project estimates nearing $400 million, the WaterLink project will move all three communities off the Ironton-Galesville deep sandstone aquifer, a regional source the Illinois State Water Survey says is being withdrawn twice as fast as it is naturally replenished. Water officials have warned that, without intervention, the aquifer will be unable to meet projected demand as early as 2050, with some Oswego wells at risk as early as 2033. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2028.

“Montgomery began reviewing options more than a decade ago because the data was clear: Our wells were not going to support the families, schools and businesses moving here,” says Matt Brolley, village president of the Village of Montgomery. “Today’s groundbreaking is proof that longrange planning, regional partnership and disciplined stewardship can solve problems before they become crises.”

The 30-mile pipeline faces logistical and technical challenges as it is built across multiple counties and municipal jurisdictions in Naperville, Oswego, Montgomery and Yorkville. This includes transmission mains up to 54 inches in diameter routed through heavily populated corridors, including 11 miles within existing ComEd rights-of-way. The project includes major crossings of regional highways, railroad and utility corridors, and the Fox River.

“This project shows how our communities can come together and invest in infrastructure to better serve our communities for generations to come,” says Ryan Kauffman, village president of the Village of Oswego. “Lake Michigan water gives Oswego the resilience and capacity to support our community for decades.”

WaterLink is funded through WIFIA loans from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as financing from the Illinois State Revolving Fund and local general obligation bonds. Each municipality will continue to bill residents directly. Existing wells are expected to remain available for emergency backup use during and after the transition to Lake Michigan water.

“We appreciate the DuPage Water Commission’s efforts over the past few years to help us secure a sustainable water source,” says John Purcell, mayor of the City of Yorkville. “WaterLink guarantees every new family, classroom and business that puts down roots in Yorkville will be benefiting from the resources secured by the decisions we are making today.”

WaterLink construction kicked off in December 2025. Construction teams are currently working along Book Road and at the intersection of 95th Street and Wolf’s Crossing Road in Naperville. Project updates, detour maps and construction schedules are available at waterlinkpipeline.com.

About WaterLink

WaterLink is a major regional infrastructure partnership to secure a sustainable, long‑term drinking water supply for the growing communities of Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville through an approximately 30-mile transmission main extension connected to the DuPage Water Commission system. Learn more.

This week’s post with photos was submitted by Scott Bort, GTM Ops Manager, for Burns & McDonnell.

Related Posts / www.positivelynaperville.com/2026/04/07/book-road-continues-construction-to-expand-lake-michigan-water-service/157683