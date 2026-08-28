DuPage County to Host Special Call Meeting to Address Election Funding

DuPage County Report

The DuPage County Board will host a special call meeting at 8:30AM Sept. 1 to address funding for postage and printing needs of the Election Division of the DuPage County Clerk’s office for the forthcoming General Election.

The County Board will consider providing $440,000 for postage and $225,000 for printing. The funds will be provided through budgeted General Fund contingencies.

Chair Deborah Conroy reached out to the County Clerk after a financial analysis determined that despite having $2.7 million in the Election Division budget, the Clerk did not move sufficient dollars to the printing and postage lines to run the November election. The Clerk spent 99.8% of the postage line in the budget and 74% of the printing line during the primary election.

Conroy announced the special call meeting after the County Clerk’s Office refused to attend Tuesday’s County Board meeting to discuss election funding.

“I believe it is a critical function of the Clerk’s Office to administer elections, including the important vote by mail program,” Conroy said. “The Clerk’s actions are jeopardizing our elections. As County Board Chair, I will do everything I can to provide voters’ access to the ballot and election integrity for the November election. We will not allow the Clerk to hold our elections hostage by failing to move funds into necessary lines, allowing her staff to conduct a free and fair election.”

The FY2026 budget for the County Clerk’s Election Division is 14 percent higher than the last gubernatorial election in 2022. The FY 2026 budget line for printing is 15 percent higher than last gubernatorial election, and postage funding is 201 percent higher. The County Clerk has spent 99.8 percent of its FY2026 postage budget, spending $276,569.

“The County Board will continue to have a standing item on its agenda for the Clerk to make specific requests directly to the County Board,” Conroy said, “We would welcome the Clerk to come to our meetings and discuss any needed requests and the associated justifications for these requests.”