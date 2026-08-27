Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: August 28-30

Planning a weekend in Naperville? Whether it’s a family outing, date night, or quick local escape, this guide highlights the best things to do—from downtown dining, live music and shopping to the Riverwalk, seasonal events and kid-friendly attractions—so you can make the most of your time in Naperville, Illinois.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Downtown Naperville Summer Painted Sculptures – Dog Days of Summer

All Day Every Day in downtown Naperville thru Labor Day

Come see the painted DOG Sculptures in Downtown Naperville this summer, a group of popular pups and one cat sculptures in attractive designs that have welcoming families since the first week of June. The Dog Days of Summer … here we are! They are ‘pawsitively’ awesome! Remember also to check for any remaining balance on Downtown Naperville Gift Cards, simply purrfect for many shopping and dining pleasures in the heart of the City.