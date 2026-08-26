NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS CALENDAR FOR SEPTEMBER 2026

North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center is located at 171 E. Chicago Avenue, just steps from many restaurants in downtown Naperville. Consider dinner and the show. (PN File Photo)

7PM Fri., Sept. 11 Music: The World Doctors Orchestra brings together physicians from around the world who share a passion for music and a commitment to the belief that access to adequate healthcare should not be limited by national borders or political or economic interests. Through its concerts, the independent nonprofit organization strives to raise global awareness that healthcare is a basic human right and a precondition for human development. The program will feature Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Overture, Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, Florence Price’s Concert Overture No. 2 and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Concert proceeds will benefit two Chicago nonprofit organizations, Chi-Care and UI Health’s Community Outreach Intervention Projects (COIP), both of which help provide food and medical care to people in need. The performance takes place in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $20-$40.

7:30PM Fri., Sept. 18 Music: The North Central College Jazz Faculty welcomes back alumna Alyssa Allgood as the first guest artist of this season’s Jazz Faculty Concert Series. One of Chicago’s most celebrated jazz vocalists, songwriters and educators, Allgood has established herself as a leading voice in contemporary jazz. A two-time DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star, she has performed at renowned venues and festivals including Birdland, Dizzy’s Club, the Jazz Showcase, the Green Mill, the Chicago Jazz Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai. As a recording artist, she has released four full-length albums and continues to earn critical acclaim for her original compositions, expressive storytelling and instrumental approach to improvisation. This special concert celebrates the connection between North Central College and its alumni, highlighting the lasting impact of graduates on the jazz community. Joining Allgood will be members of the North Central College Jazz Faculty for an evening featuring original compositions, fresh arrangements of jazz standards and inspired improvisation. The performance takes place in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $15.

Wentz Concert Hall and Madden Theatre both are located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue.

North Central College’s 2026–2027 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: Gensler, Corrigan, Philipchuck and West, Ltd.

These upcoming events are among many ongoing programs at North Central College to enrich and broaden the cultural and academic outlook for the College and community. North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public.

For a comprehensive schedule of musical performances, theatrical and dance productions, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).