Loaves & Fishes Community Services Purchases New Building to Expand Wraparound Support for Local Families

Above / Mike Havala, President & CEO of Loaves & Fishes, is pictured with Mary Boulos, Assistant Vice President CARES Programs, in front of recently-purchased building at 1979 High Grove Lane in Naperville. (Photo Courtesy Loaves & Fishes)

Loaves & Fishes Community Services Report

Loaves & Fishes Community Services has purchased a 10,000-square-foot office building adjacent to its Naperville Market, marking another major step forward for the organization’s expansion of its services. The new space will help Loaves & Fishes scale its CARES Programs, which provide wraparound support to help families build greater stability. Together with a major expansion of the organization’s Aurora Food Distribution Hub, this investment will position Loaves & Fishes to serve more families across the region with both healthy food and personalized support.

The newly-acquired property is located at 1879 High Grove Lane in Naperville, directly adjacent to Loaves & Fishes Naperville Market at 1871 High Grove Lane. The building will provide dedicated space for CARES Programs, with greater privacy for client consultations, room for expanded programming, and the ability to serve more families. It will also create additional workspace for other Loaves & Fishes team members and add parking for clients, volunteers, and staff to support the organization’s Naperville operations.

This milestone was made possible by the generosity of donors and partners supporting Loaves & Fishes’ current Nourish Together Campaign, a $15 million campaign launched publicly in 2026 to transform healthy food access and expand programs that help families move from hunger toward self-sufficiency. That support is already translating into tangible progress, with the food distribution Hub expansion and new Naperville building helping to bring the campaign’s vision to life.

“Our Strategic Plan is about creating a stronger future for families, not simply responding to a crisis today,” said Mike Havala, President and CEO of Loaves & Fishes. “We are incredibly grateful for the donors and partners whose early support is already making progress like this possible. Their generosity is turning the vision of Nourish Together into action. By expanding our capacity for both healthy food and wraparound support, we can help more people move from hunger toward stability and, ultimately, toward thriving.”

Loaves & Fishes’ CARES Programs address many of the challenges that can accompany food insecurity, with services focused on physical health, financial stability, employment, and mental health. Programs and resources include emergency financial assistance, self-sufficiency workshops, English classes, job support, the car program, public benefits assistance, tax preparation, nutrition education, health screenings, and vaccine clinics.

“For more than a decade, our CARES Programs have helped us look beyond the immediate need for food and address the interconnected challenges families face,” said Mary Boulos, AVP CARES Programs at Loaves & Fishes Community Services. “This new space is an important investment in the next chapter of that work. It will give our clients greater privacy, space better suited for personalized support and a better overall experience, while giving our team the space we need to serve more families and expand our programs.”

The need for these services continues to grow. Loaves & Fishes typically serves about 10,000 people each week across DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties. In Fiscal Year 2026, the organization distributed nearly $845,000 in emergency assistance and saw a 56.5% increase in participation of health screening and vaccine clinics. Clients also secured more than $2.9 million in tax credits and refunds through the organization’s VITA program, a 20% increase over last year.

The building purchase is the latest sign of momentum for Loaves & Fishes’ Nourish Together initiative, but there is still more to do. Continued community support is essential to fully realizing the campaign’s vision, including completing the food distribution Hub expansion, expanding food access across the region, and strengthening the programs and services that help families build greater stability.

To learn more about the Nourish Together Campaign, visit loaves-fishes.org/nourish-together.

About Loaves & Fishes Community Services