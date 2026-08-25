WDSRA – Cheers to Our Biggest Celebration Yet!

We are ready to celebrate!

For 50 years, the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) has been creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to grow personally, connect with their community, and discover their full potential! We think that is something worth celebrating.

But we didn’t do it alone.

Over the years, countless participants, families, staff, volunteers, partners, donors, and community members have embraced our mission and helped make WDSRA what it is today. We thank everyone who has traveled this journey with us. Together, we’ve built more than programs—we’ve built connections, created opportunities, and fostered a community where everyone is welcome.

Now it’s time to celebrate all that we have accomplished together and the people who made it possible.

We’re inviting everyone to join us for our 50th Anniversary Block Party from 1–4PM on Sunday, August 30 at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion in Naperville.

This free community celebration is our way of saying thank you for 50 incredible years. Whether you’ve been with WDSRA for decades or recently joined our community, we hope you’ll come celebrate with us. If you aren’t currently part of our community but would like to learn more about who we are, this is a great way to do so.

And when we say block party, we mean it! Enjoy an afternoon packed with inflatables, obstacle courses, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, a dunk tank, live music, food trucks, a photo booth, Giant Jenga, Connect Four, and plenty of opportunities to connect with friends old and new.

Most importantly, this event is about celebrating the people, partnerships, and memories that have helped shape WDSRA over the last five decades. It’s a chance to come together, share memories, create new ones, and raise a toast to everything we’ve accomplished together.

Registration is required. Bring your family and friends, and join us as we celebrate this milestone in true WDSRA fashion. Registration is required! Visit www.wdsra.com.

Here’s to 50 years of inclusion, impact, and inspiration—and to the many memories still to come.