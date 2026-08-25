Transitions – Fire and Smoke

We are accustomed to news of forest fires affecting the West, but not in Chicagoland. We are now, after Canada’s recent smoke-belchers. The forest fires raging in Ontario and Quebec set off health alarms throughout the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. Just last month, NYC and Detroit both shared the unfortunate title of the most smoke-polluted cities in the U.S. due to Canadian forest fires.

Ontario, the nearest Canadian province, is 7.5 times larger than Illinois and is 66% forested, compared to the 14% forested Illinois. Ontario’s vast forests have fewer roads, which also hampers firefighting.

“Extreme wildfires have more than doubled in frequency and intensity worldwide compared to 20 years ago. Driven largely by human-caused climate change, these fires are also burning more than twice as much global tree cover today as they did two decades ago.” (World Resources Institute, 7/21/25).

Smoke is bad for our lungs — but think of the men and women who fight the fires. Three firefighters died in one event in the West, while 60 to 80 die each year in their fight to protect people and property. The 2017 film, ONLY THE BRAVE, is about the tragic death of 19 elite firefighters in Arizona. Those men were real heroes, which resonates with me because my husband’s cousin is a retired forest and range firefighter and now teaches others the dangerous craft.

Last month, parents had to pick up their kids early from camp in Wisconsin because of unhealthy particulate pollution. Children and adults with asthma were severely impacted. In India, pollution costs the Indian economy an estimated $95 billion each year in lost productivity and healthcare expenses. Our recent visit there was probably equivalent to smoking several packs a day.

While we complain about the smoke and how it is impacting our lives, it is important to also remember that topography, roads, access to water, and climate change are all factors. You get what you pay for.

If you want to track air pollution levels, try the mobile phone app “Air Visual.”