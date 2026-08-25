Sharing and Caring – Leaving a Legacy

No matter if we are in our 30s and 40s raising children or 60s and retired, we all will leave some kind of mark after we are gone. Perhaps you are like me and think about what kind of legacy you want to leave. You might already be partly acting on that now by imparting onto your children your value system and the character attributes you want to pass on. I recently read a great book by Allen Hunt and Matthew Kelly called No Regrets: A Fable About Living Your 4th Quarter Intentionally.¹

In it the authors talk about the five core principles to thriving in your 4th Quarter or as I say, your 3rd trimester:

“Say Yes to God: Embrace God’s invitation and calling on your life, stretching your boundaries to wherever that journey leads you.

Embrace God’s invitation and calling on your life, stretching your boundaries to wherever that journey leads you. Focus on a Virtue: Identify and cultivate a specific, positive virtue to dedicate yourself to, allowing it to naturally blossom into all areas of your life.

Identify and cultivate a specific, positive virtue to dedicate yourself to, allowing it to naturally blossom into all areas of your life. Give It Away: Actively give of your time, talent and treasure, as true happiness increases the more you give of yourself.

Actively give of your time, talent and treasure, as true happiness increases the more you give of yourself. Forgive Often: Let go of bitterness and resentment by regularly forgiving others, as well as extending that forgiveness to yourself.

Let go of bitterness and resentment by regularly forgiving others, as well as extending that forgiveness to yourself. Be Open to Life: Stay receptive to new possibilities, unexpected growth and what can still be rather than dwelling on the end.”¹

I can summarize these as

DISCERNMENT YOUR FAMILY’S FAVORITE CHARACTER ATTRIBUTE GENEROSITY (of time, money, skills, love & patience) FORGIVENESS OPEN-MINDEDNESS/RECEPTIVENESS

This summer is a great time before school starts back up with busy schedules to make opportunities to talk with your child/grandchild or teen about what is most important to you such as honesty, integrity, generosity and kindness. Younger children would be receptive to hearing your thoughts while visiting their favorite ice cream parlor while a lot of teens might do better visiting their favorite coffee shop.

I have given many examples in past Sharing and Caring columns about how to share what you have (generosity of possessions not just money) and caring about the needs of others. I would love to learn how your family imparts character development!