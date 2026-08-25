Naper Settlement schedule of events throughout September 2026

Located at Webster Street, Naper Settlement is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10AM to 4PM Tues., through Sat., and from 1PM to 4PM on Sunday. Every Tuesday the Farmer’s Market is set to be open from 3PM to 7PM. (Photo courtesy Naper Settlement)

Naper Settlement is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10AM to 4 PM Tues., through Sat., and from 1PM to 4PM on Sunday. General museum admission $12 for adults (13+), $10 for seniors (62+), $9 for veterans, and $8 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4, and members receive complimentary admission.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market

3-7PM Tues., Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 22

Free admission

Join Naper Settlement for a fun-filled afternoon with free local shopping, live music, hands-on demonstrations, kid’s activities, museum exhibits, and more—all set in the museum’s stunning outdoor park!

Collaborative Learning Institute – The Everyday STEM Workshop with Steve Spangler

9AM-3PM Thurs., Sept. 3

Free with registration | Register

The Everyday STEM workshop is a dynamic, one-day experience designed for pre-K to 5th-grade teachers, instructional coaches, and administrators. This workshop focuses on best practices and innovative strategies, exploring over 30 hands-on STEM activities that can be immediately applied in the classroom. These activities emphasize the four pillars of communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity, while also uncovering the emotional “why” behind STEM education to foster deeper connections and enthusiasm among students. Participants will leave equipped with a comprehensive toolkit and effective strategies, ready to create memorable STEM experiences from day one. Steve Spangler’s interactive teaching style ensures a hands-on, engaging learning environment, making science both fun and accessible while preparing educators to inspire the next generation of STEM learners.

Homeschool Day: Pioneer Chores

1-4PM Thurs., Sept. 3

$8/person | Register

Step into the past as kids try their hands at real pioneer chores and daily tasks. From washing clothes on a washboard to carrying water, grinding corn, and helping with early settler work, learners will experience history through hands-on activity. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Naperville Architecture Walking Tour

5:30-6:30PM Thurs., Sept. 3

$15/person | Register

Learn about the important and interesting architecture from the 1800s to today that makes Downtown Naperville a beautiful place to live, work, and play. Tours last approximately 60 minutes and cover about two miles.

Sensory Friendly Saturdays

10-11AM Sat., Sept. 5, 12, 19, & 26 • 10-11AM Sat.

Included in general admission | Learn More

Visit Naper Settlement for Sensory Friendly Saturdays, where families can explore the historic grounds in a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy hands-on activities and sensory stations designed for those with sensory sensitivities.

The Great Decoding Escape Room

10:30-11:30AM, 12-1PM / Also 1:30-2:30PM Sat., Sept. 5

$15/person | Register

The year is 1915 – the second year of the first World War. You and your party are cargo shipping analysts for the Great Lakes Naval Intelligence Office. They need your help in figuring out where to land an Allied ship full of secret cargo. Good luck with your mission!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian – September 11 Commemoration

5-6PM Wed., Sept. 9

Free with registration | Register

This year marks the 25th anniversary of September 11th. Come explore the history and legacy of September 11th and hear first-hand accounts from retired Naperville firefighter Chuck Wehrli who served at Ground Zero in the aftermath.

Weed Ladies Fall Sale

10AM-4PM Sept. 10-12 / 1-4PM Sept. 13

Free admission | Learn More

The Weed Ladies Fall Sale features creative seasonal floral arrangements for sale. Each one-of-a-kind silk or dried floral creation has been designed by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville

Heritage Society volunteer group. Sales support the Naperville Heritage Society’s mission to collect, document, preserve, and support the history of Naperville, Illinois past and present.

Golden Days (Adults 55+): Lunch and Learn: Naperville in the Cold War

11:30AM-12:30PM Thurs., Sept. 10

Free with registration | Register

Join Naper Settlement for an informative presentation about how Naperville and Northern Illinois prepared for the Cold War. See international history in a new light with a focus on the local response of city government and residents. Lunch is provided.

Family STEM Night: Pollinator Power

6-7PM Thurs., Sept. 10 or 24

$8/person | Register

Celebrate Monarch migration by learning all about pollinators including bees, butterflies, and even bats! Learn about what pollination is and how it shapes our world. Activities include making a shelter for a migrating butterfly and exploring the grounds on a pollination scavenger hunt. This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 11 and their caretaker.

Speakeasy Escape Room

1-2PM or 2:30-3:30PM Sun., Sept. 13

$15/person | Register

Get ready to travel back to the roaring twenties, where you’ve just been recruited by a local detective agency to track down Prohibition’s most notorious crime boss! It is up to you to work together with your tear, solve the puzzle, and sneak your way into the ultimate underground speakeasy!

Origins of Naperville Walking Tour

5:30-6:30PM Thurs., Sept. 17

$15/person | Register

Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of Downtown Naperville. Tours last approximately 60 minutes and cover about two miles.

Craft by Beer: That Belongs in a Museum

7-9PM Thurs., Sept. 17

$20/adult (21+) | Register

Think your garage sale treasure, family heirloom, or bizarre collectible deserves a spot in a museum? Prove it! Bring your most curious, sentimental, or downright strange object and make your case to the crowd for why it belongs in a museum. From heartfelt stories to hilarious show and tell moments, this lighthearted competition celebrates the quirky, personal, and unexpected sides of history. This program is for adults only – you must be at least 21 years of age to participate. A valid ID is required at event entry. Pre-registration required.

Golden Days (55+): Grimm Brothers Walking Tour

11AM-2PM or 3-6PM Sat., Sept. 26

Sunday, September 27 • 3-6 PM

Free with registration | Register

Journey across the site in this lively outdoor walking performance where Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm bring their famous tales to life. As you move from place to place, enjoy a playful, trunk-show retelling of classic stories while celebrating the magic of storytelling, and sample traditional German-inspired snacks along the way.

Naper Settlement since 1969

Naper Settlement is a nationally accredited, award-winning outdoor living history museum set on 13 magnificent acres in the heart of Naperville. The museum is home to 31 historical structures dating back as early as the 1830s. Featuring exhibits, special events, educational programming and more, Naper Settlement is where history comes alive and the community comes to connect. For more information, visit www.napersettlement.org or call (630) 420-6010.