Diveheart: Stories From the Heart – From COD to CEO

After high school I declared my independence: “Save your money,” I told my parents—I would put myself through college.

Partly it was to silence my mom’s grade lectures, partly to prove I could. I tested four colleges as a freshman, fresh from Downers Grove North high school, and quickly learned I didn’t want cavernous lecture halls. I wanted small classes, attention, and a place to find and own my voice.

In 1975 I landed at College of DuPage, then little more than trailers and temporary buildings. It was perfect. The intimacy of COD’s classrooms let a young journalist stretch their wings. I worked for the college paper, learned reporting and discovered that to tell better stories I needed to learn the things my subjects did—I learned to scuba dive because I thought if I ever have to do a story on someone like Jacques Cousteau, I better know how to scuba dive.

That curiosity grew into a calling. Scuba changed my life. I fell in love with the water, the weightlessness and the idea that Scuba could build confidence, independence and self-esteem. After COD I continued my studies as a journalist at Northern Illinois University.

From there I was recruited by the Chicago Tribune, moved on to WGN radio, and helped start up CLTV news in Chicago for the Tribune company. Media had given me a platform; diving gave me purpose.

Decades later, I began teaching and guiding blind skiers as my daughter was born blind. All the time I was guiding blind skiers, I was thinking how powerful Scuba diving would be for all individuals with disabilities. I began teaching scuba to people with disabilities in 1997 and in 2001 I founded DiveHeart, a nonprofit born in Downers Grove that opens the underwater world to people who otherwise might never experience it.

This year we celebrate our 25th anniversary—twenty-five years of introducing people to the confidence and freedom that scuba can bring.

Recently COD surprised me with recognition as a distinguished alumni. I expected a paragraph in a newsletter. Instead my story ran on the cover of their magazine and inside with an expansive spread reaching a quarter-million readers. Seeing my face on buses and a pull-up banner in the student union was surreal. It was a reminder of where I started—those trailers and small classes—and how foundational that start was.

College of DuPage didn’t just teach me journalism skills; it offered a launchpad. The lessons of small classes, hands-on learning, and the courage to try new things—diving into the unknown—have carried me from a shy kid who avoided the dance floor to a CEO leading an organization that changes lives. You never know where education will take you. For me, COD was the best start I could have had.