Naperville Jaycees set to recognize KidsMatter as Grand Marshal of 2026 Labor Day Parade

Frank E. Fling will be showing community spirit along the Labor Day Parade route with members of the Naperville Jaycees beginning at 10AM Mon., Sept. 7. Cheers!

Naperville Jaycees Last Fling Report

Join the Jaycees as they recognize KidsMatter, celebrating their 25th year, as Grand Marshal of the 2026 Labor Day Parade!

Acknowledged as Naperville’s proactive, youth-oriented human services organization, KidsMatter addresses youth mental health, leadership development and career exploration. Empowering the next generation to realize their purpose, know their value, and find their pathway.

“We are incredibly grateful to each of the community leaders and partners who have helped KidsMatter to build resilient youth for the past 25 years — kids who say “NO” to destructive choices and “YES” to endless possibilities,” said Nina Menis, CEO & Executive Director of KidsMatter. “As the many challenges facing young people continue to evolve, so do our programs — but our commitment never wavers. We look forward to continuing our work as well as being a vital connector across people and organizations in our community.”

Uniting local groups like schools, mental health providers, and public safety agencies, KidsMatter facilitates the Collaborative Youth Team of Illinois. This coalition of over 30 youth-serving organizations rallies around prevention. Working together to support the health and well-being of young people and families through asset building, stress management, crisis intervention and parental guidance; proven ways to make youth less likely to engage in high-risk activities.

To learn more about KidsMatter, to donate or get involved, visit kidsmatter2us.org.

The Last Fling Labor Day Parade brought to you by NeighbrHub starts its journey through Downtown Naperville at 10AM on Labor Day Monday, September 7, 2026.