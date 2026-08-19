Fry Family YMCA in Naperville names new Executive Director

Longtime Naperville resident Ray McGury has been named Executive Director of Fry Family YMCA located at 2120 95th Street in Naperville.

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Report

The Fry Family YMCA in Naperville has named Ray McGury Executive Director, effective Monday, August 24, 2026.

In his new role, McGury will oversee the Fry Family Y’s staff, programs, services, and facilities, as well as the YMCA Safe ‘n Sound Before and After School Care, Enrichment, and School Days Out programs at locations across 18 schools in Naperville and Aurora.

“When we began our search for a new Executive Director, we wanted to find someone who believes in the Y’s mission to ‘strengthen community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other,'” said Ron Anderson, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago District Executive Director. “Ray brings extensive leadership experience, deep ties to Naperville and the western suburbs, and a genuine passion for service. We are excited to have him lead the Fry Family Y and Safe n’ Sound program into the next chapter.”

McGury has spent most of his career in civic leadership. He previously led the Naperville Park District, where he helped expand recreational activities and build and strengthen community partnerships. Before joining the Park District, he served as Chief of Police for the Village of Bolingbrook.

“I am excited to join the Y in this new role,” said McGury. “I look forward to being a part of the team and finding new ways to ensure that the Y remains a welcoming place where people of all ages can learn, grow, play and stay active.”

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is your Y for Life, serving more than 120,000 people each year through a network of around 100 community facilities, overnight camps, and learning sites. From sports and fitness to aquatics, camps, preschool, and before- and after-school programs, the Y helps individuals and families build healthy minds, bodies, and spirits at any age or stage of life. The YMCA of the USA proudly celebrates 175 years of community impact in 2026.