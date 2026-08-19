Ed’s Many Hats – Drive up Mount Trashmore

In 1992 Kath and I started house hunting around Naperville. We found a house with a barn and pasture on Hemlock, a block off Hobson. We put a sizable down-payment on it and waited for the owner to accept. While waiting, we drove around the area looking to see who our neighbors might be with horse property. Low and behold, the house on the corner of Hobson and Mitchell had a for sale sign in the front yard. “Damn,” we thought. “This place is twice as nice as the one we’re buying.”

About a week later, we got a call from our Realtor telling us that a much larger offer had been placed on the Hemlock house and they wanted to buy us out for double our down payment. We jumped at the offer and promptly bought the house we live in now. Little did we know how lucky we were to be moving to a house two blocks from God’s secret gift to the area: Greene Valley Forest Preserve.

Greene Valley is located between Naperville, Woodridge and Bolingbrook. The preserve covers 1,400 acres of prairies, woodlands, wetlands and open space. There are miles and miles of trails where you can walk, ride a horse, bike or simply enjoy a peaceful afternoon. If you’re a birdwatcher, bring your binoculars. If you’re a photographer, bring your camera. If you’re just looking for a place to clear your mind, bring yourself.

One of my favorite features is the scenic overlook of “Mount Trashmore.” Rising more than 190 feet above the surrounding countryside, it offers one of the best views in DuPage County. On a clear day you can even see the Chicago skyline. Standing there, it’s hard not to appreciate the beauty of God’s creation and realize that this remarkable view is only a few steps from our house.

The preserve also has picnic areas where families gather, an off-leash dog park where four-legged friends can run, a campground for youth groups, as well as bicycle and horseback trails. It’s a place where children can discover nature instead of another screen, and where adults can remember what quiet sounds like.

Sometimes we spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars traveling to enjoy beautiful scenery; yet, one of the finest places to relax is practically in our own backyard. Greene Valley reminds us that some of life’s greatest treasures don’t require an admission ticket.

There are health benefits all over Greene Valley. Doctors constantly remind us that walking is one of the best exercises available. Greene Valley gives us a beautiful place to do just that. Fresh air, sunshine and a peaceful setting can lower stress, lift our spirits and make us feel years younger — at least until we get back to the parking lot.

Not a day goes by that Kathy, Sam and I don’t visit Greene Valley. I take Sam to the dog park or on a walk on one of the beautiful trails. Kathy rides her bike or walks Sam on long trails also. The Rathjens are frequent visitors to the dog park with their overly energetic puppy, Cooper. A perfect day is going to the dog park and finding Cooper there. Sam and Cooper love each other and run and play until both are totally exhausted.

If you haven’t been to Greene Valley, I suggest you go. Start your visit by driving up to the top of Mount Trashmore. You’ll be amazed at what you see. You’ll be hooked forever.

Editor’s Note / Find the main entrance to Greene Valley Forest Preserve on the west side of Greene Road about 0.25 mile south of 79th Street. Note also the Greene Farm Oak Cottage & big red barn entrance just south of Hobson Road. The preserve is open one hour after sunrise to one hour after sunset. Dogs are allowed, but must be on leashes under 10 feet long. Picnic areas are available. Alcohol is prohibited. Greene Valley Forest Preserve has accessible toilets. Enjoy all the natural features and long walks that Ed Channell mentions and more.