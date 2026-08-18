Little Friends Hosts Second Annual SparkForce Inclusive Manufacturing Camp

Little Friends aims to expand career pathways for young adults with disabilities via camp programs. Above camp participants proudly display their favorite project. (Photo courtesy Little Friends)

Little Friends Report

WARRENVILLE, Ill. — For the second consecutive year, Little Friends, Inc., proudly hosted a SparkForce Inclusive Manufacturing Camp, an eight-week workforce development program designed to introduce young adults with disabilities to careers in manufacturing through hands-on training, industry exposure, and direct employer engagement.

Funded by SparkForce, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association (FMA), this impactful program provides participants with valuable workplace experience, technical skill development, and professional training that help prepare them for future employment opportunities. This summer’s camp brought together local service organizations and manufacturing partners to empower high school students and transition-age youth with disabilities by building job readiness, confidence, and practical manufacturing skills.

“Last summer, SparkForce gave us the opportunity to expose our participants to careers they never thought possible. This summer, we were able to build on that foundation to create even more opportunities for our participants, including internships, industry-recognized certifications, and hard skills training led by industry professionals. None of this would have been possible without the support of SparkForce,” said Cassidy Kaput, Director of Employment Services at Little Friends.

Throughout the program, participants explored a variety of career pathways within the manufacturing sector through immersive learning experiences and real-world workplace training.

Program Highlights

Industry Site Tours and Internships: Participants visited and completed internship placements with local manufacturing partners, including Premium Custom Products, Autonomy Works Supply Chain Services, and Blooming Color. Every participant completed at least one internship, while several completed two placements.

Technical Skills Development: Campers received trades-based instruction in computer-aided design (CAD), 3D printing, and digital media, producing more than 20 participant-created designs and projects.

Professional Skills Training: Participants strengthened workplace readiness through training focused on communication, confidence-building, problem-solving, and workplace etiquette.

Meaningful Outcomes

The camp generated measurable results for participants and employers alike:

Five employment offers were extended following internship experiences.

Three participants accepted positions and transitioned into continued employment.

Seven OSHA-10 certifications were earned, demonstrating participants’ commitment to workplace safety and industry standards.

Participants also shared positive reflections on their experiences.

“I liked getting better and doing a good job at work during my internship,” said one participant.

Another participant highlighted the value of the classroom instruction, sharing that he especially enjoyed “OSHA training and learning about problem solving and communication.”

The SparkForce Inclusive Manufacturing Camp at Little Friends is part of a nationwide effort to expand access to manufacturing careers for individuals with disabilities and other underserved populations. Through continued collaboration with SparkForce and local industry partners, Little Friends remains committed to creating inclusive employment pathways that help participants develop the skills, confidence, and experience needed for long-term career success.

Little Friends, Inc., since 1965

Little Friends is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and social-emotional needs through innovative programs, services, and community partnerships that help individuals live, learn, work, and thrive.

SparkForce, The FMA Foundation since 1990

SparkForce is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, SparkForce inspires, attracts, and supports the next generation workforce as they pursue a future in manufacturing.