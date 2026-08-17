Sgt. Robert L. Miller Commemorative Parkway runs along Douglas Avenue between Webster and Washington streets

The day was mighty gray along Douglas at Webster Street

For the sun refused to shine.

A gathering of family and friends

Awaited a City Worker to hang a new street sign.

Mayor Wehrli introduced John Miller

Who reminisced about his dad, Robert.

Then folks began to cheer, looking toward the sky

While John told the crowd what’s in his letter here:

To: Naperville’s Mayor Scott Wehrli, City Council and Department of Transportation

My name is John Miller, son of Robert L. Miller. I am writing this letter for you to consider to bestow him the honor of having a portion of an existing street in downtown Naperville named in his honor, “SGT. ROBERT L MILLER WAY.”

Naperville has a rich tradition of civic pride. Robert recently celebrated his 100th birthday. And Mayor Scott Wehrli attended the celebration. He gave a wonderful tribute speech to the many attendees on behalf of Naperville.

Why Robert L. Miller for this honor?

Robert has dedicated a lifetime of service to this nation and the City of Naperville. Robert served in the Pacific Chapter in World War II. As a member of the highly regarded 25th U.S. Army infantry “Tropic Lightning,” Robert served in the highly contested Battles of Luzon and Leyte Gulf. Both of these campaigns have been designated on the World War 2 Memorial in Washington, D.C. Robert was awarded five medals for honor, bravery, and service. For this, he was promoted to the rank of Sergent before the age of 20. He ended his service in the Military Occupation of Japan.

After the war, and subsequently college, Robert eventually settled with his family in Naperville.

Robert has resided in Naperville for nearly 70 years. He dedicated his post war years as a Science Teacher at Washington Junior High School, and ending his 36-year career at the newly built Madison Junior High School. So highly regarded as an educator, Robert served as the Head of the Science Department at both schools. Hundreds of students entered his classroom, including myself. But what gave Robert the most joy, was encountering former students throughout the years, and how much of an impact he made in their lives. Many still reside here in town.

After his retirement, Robert enjoyed gardening.

He was one of the original volunteers of the beautification of the newly built Naperville Riverwalk. He transplanted some of his Hybrid Lilies, from his science background. At that time, no one served as a greater ambassador, convincing family, friends, and everyone he met, to visit Naperville’s newest jewel, the Riverwalk!

So much pride of his hometown…

The Sons of the American Revolution recently awarded Robert the Silver Good Citizenship Award for his service to country and community.

Now, I am asking on behalf of his late wife, Sally, and sons, Paul and Robert. And in addition to his six remaining children, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, and all of Robert’s late colleagues at Washington Junior High for you to bestow this honor upon Robert. His dedication to Naperville should be remembered permanently.

Thank you for your time, and consideration. We need to honor those who made a difference in the town of Naperville, and country.

—John D. Miller

August 13, 2026 / Ceremonial photos mark Sgt. Robert L. Miller Commemorative Parkway…