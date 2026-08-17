Petition Packets Available August 21 for Naperville Park District Board Election

Hopefuls who have eyes on filling one of three Naperville Park District Commissioner seats up for election in April 2027 may pick up petition packets beginning Fri., April 21, 2026, at the Park District Administration Building, 320 W. Jackson Avenue. (PN File Photo)

Naperville Park District Report

Petition packets for the 2027 Naperville Park District Board of Park Commissioners election will be ready for pickup by interested park board candidates beginning Friday, August 21, 2026.

at 320 W. Jackson Ave. at the front desk. Candidates for Park Commissioner may begin circulating nominating petitions on August 25, 2026, and file nomination papers November 16 through November 23, 2026. Packets may be picked up from 9AM to-4PM, Monday through Friday at the Park District Administration Building at 320 W. Jackson Ave. at the front desk. Candidates for Park Commissioner may begin circulating nominating petitions on August 25, 2026, and file nomination papers November 16 through November 23, 2026.

Three seats up for election during Consolidated Election, April 6, 2027

Three positions will be up for election on April 6, 2027; newly elected commissioners will serve four-year terms.

Individuals who wish to run for a seat on the board must be a registered voter and a Naperville Park District resident for at least one year prior to the election.

Candidates should consult the Election Code, the State Board of Elections 2027 Candidate’s Guide, and legal counsel regarding eligibility requirements. Commissioners Chris Jacks, Rich Janor and John Risvold hold the three board positions that will expire in April 2027. Commissioners Rhonda Ansier, Aishwarya Balakrishna, Leslie Ruffing and Alison Thompson were elected in 2025 to serve through 2029.

The Park District makes these packets available as a courtesy to candidates. Candidates are solely responsible for determining and complying with all legal requirements concerning their candidacy and are therefore encouraged to consult an attorney prior to circulating petitions and before filing for any office.

PN Editor’s Addition… All Elections Matter… Especially Local Elections…

In addition to candidates wanting to serve the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, the Consolidated Election on April 6, 2027, also will include hopefuls for Naperville Mayor and City Council, four school boards that serve Naperville as well as the College of DuPage Board of Trustees (Community College District 502).

If necessary, a Consolidated Primary will be held on February 23, 2027 .

Please, please, please do not confuse candidates who choose to run in the Consolidated Election with candidates already on the ballot in the General Election on Tues., Nov. 3. 2026. Thanks for becoming an informed voter. As students head back to school, plan to become an educated voter, then cast ballots on both Nov. 3, 2026, and April 6, 2027. Stay tuned!