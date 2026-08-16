‘Thanks a GRILL-ion, Naperville’ from Casey’s Foods

All decked out in green bunting, Casey’s Foods is set to celebrate 35 Years of serving Naperville with “Thanks a GRILL-ion, Naperville!” The special 3-day event is planned Aug. 21 through Aug. 23 at the grocery store in Naperville Plaza, located at 88 W. Gartner Road along Washington Street.

Casey’s Foods-Plus Report

For 35 years, Casey’s Foods has proudly served generations of Naperville families, and now it’s time to celebrate the community that made it all possible.

From Fri., Aug. 21 through Sun., Aug. 23, Casey’s Foods invites customers, neighbors and friends to join its “Thanks a GRILL-ion, Naperville!” anniversary celebration—a three-day event filled with family activities, exclusive anniversary deals, charitable giving and community partnerships.

“Thirty-five years ago, the Naperville community welcomed us with open arms,” said owner Kris Visher. “Every customer, every family dinner, every celebration we’ve been privileged to be part of has helped shape who we are today. This weekend is our opportunity to say thank you to the community that has supported us for the past three-and-a-half decades.”

Throughout the weekend, guests are encouraged to help Casey’s give back by supporting two local organizations that make a difference in the community.

Customers can donate to Little Friends InkLude Studio and Fun Club online or at any register, while also helping Casey’s Foods meet—and exceed—its 350-pound food drive challenge benefiting West Suburban Community Pantry.

Shoppers can contribute the food pantry’s most-needed items, including canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, canned fruit, cereal, soup, peanut butter, rice and pasta.

Visitors also can enter the Grand Prize Raffle each day for a chance to win a basket filled with Casey’s Foods favorites. No purchase is necessary to enter. One entry per person, per day. The drawing will take place at 6PM Sun., Aug. 23.

And there’s more to celebrate

A video “slide show” presentation of photos will be running during the three-day weekend celebration to recognize the local grocery store’s 35th anniversary weekend, noted Jason Altenbern, Chief Development Officer for Little Friends, Inc.

“In addition to the slide show, Casey’s owner Kris Visher has teamed up with West Suburban Community Food Pantry and our Little Friends Inklude Art Studios,” added Altenbern. “She hopes the store can collect up to 350 pounds of donated food items, and there will be opportunities for our adults to proudly display some of their artwork on tables at different locations in the store on Sun., Aug. 23.”

Altenbern continued, “This will be such a special weekend for the store and for our agency. Little Friends’ marketing director Leah Rippe has put together wonderful narrative with memorable photos for the video that helps tell our story and Casey’s Foods, too.”

Casey’s Foods’ Community Spirit Continues

The celebration reflects Casey’s Foods’ longstanding commitment to serving more than great food. For 35 years, the locally-owned neighborhood grocery store has been dedicated to building relationships, supporting local organizations and helping strengthen the Naperville community.

Everyone is invited to stop by during the celebration to enjoy the festivities, take advantage of anniversary specials, support local charities and help Casey’s Foods say, “Thanks a GRILL-ion, Naperville!”

For event details, store hours, and updates, visit www.caseysfoods.com or follow Casey’s Foods on social media.

Casey’s Foods Celebrates Aug. 21 thru Aug. 23, 2026

DONATE at this link to LITTLE FRIENDS InKlude Studio and Fun Club or at registers in-store.

Also, help meet — and beat — Casey’s 350-Pound Food Drive Challenge for WEST SUBURBAN COMMUNITY PANTRY! Donate through this link or find most needed items marked throughout the store.

GRAND PRIZE RAFFLE Enter in-store only each day for a chance to win a basket full of products found at Casey’s Foods. Drawing will be at 6PM on Sun., Aug. 23, 2026. Need not be present to win. 18+ No purchase necessary. IL residents only. One entry per day.

Fri., Aug. 21 – Party Like It’s 1991

THROWBACK LUNCH $5 PB & J DEAL Peanut butter, jelly, and bread bundle

LOYALTY APP OFFER SUPRISES Check the app for special offers, only on Aug. 21, 2026.

Sat., Aug. 22 – Community Carnival

10AM-3PM Carnival Activities, Games, Music, and Prizes!

11AM-2PM Casey’s Grill OPEN!

ALL DAY – $35 FAMILY MEAL DEAL ONLY in-store on Aug. 22, 2026.

Sun., Aug. 23 – Fueling Families Forward

10AM-3PM Little Friends InkLude Art Fair

11AM-2PM Casey’s Grill OPEN!

Casey’s Foods in Naperville since 1991

Casey’s Foods is a family-owned neighborhood grocery store that has proudly served Naperville and surrounding communities from its location in Naperville Plaza, 88 W. Gartner Road. Known for exceptional customer service, premium meats, fresh prepared foods, bakery favorites and strong community involvement, Casey’s Foods remains committed to providing an outstanding shopping experience while supporting the organizations and neighbors that make Naperville a special place to call home.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve Naperville area friends and neighbors for the past 35 years!” added Visher.