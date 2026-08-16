Nuclear Notes: Illinois’ Nuclear Neighborhoods

Fact: No town or county in the U.S. has ever been damaged by an accident at the local nuclear power plant. But how do the locals feel about them?

Each plant employs between 500 and 900 full-time security guards, administrative staff, maintenance technicians, licensed operators, degreed engineers, and executives. Most are unionized. The jobs pay well, with good benefits and are immune to the economic cycle – and probably even to AI.

Most nukes are licensed to operate for 60 years, and some for 80. Your kids and grandchildren can have careers at the same plant as you – a rarity in today’s highly transient economy. The plants’ permanent employees insist on good schools, parks, police and fire protection, and other quality-of-life factors we take for granted in Naperville. They are active community participants in scouting, sports leagues, libraries, local government, etc. Nuclear plants generate prodigious amounts of valuable electricity, so the companies pay lots of property taxes, as do their employees.

The communities, mostly rural, enjoy the benefits and camaraderie that good organizations foster. And if your neighbors work at the plant, you have a good measure of their professionalism and competence. The Simpsons is just a cartoon.

Shuttering a reactor is a catastrophe. Casey Bukro’s’ book, “A Higher Power,” reports that Zion and the surrounding communities lost $19.5 million a year in property tax revenues plus $41.9 million in payroll taxes. Property values crashed when employees sold their homes and moved away, local businesses went bust, and school systems’ tax revenues cratered. Of 6,700 housing units in Zion, two-thirds became marginal rental units. As with any town with an abandoned factory or mine, economic recovery can take decades.

In 2025, the Illinois legislature finally lifted the multi-decade ban on new large reactors like the ones we’ve run for decades. The Governor, understanding the economic benefits that reactor host communities and the state enjoy, signed the bill.

Maybe more of these communities will be similarly blessed, soon.