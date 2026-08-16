Fire Prevention 24-7 – Get Ready for One of Naperville’s Favorite Fall Traditions

Fall is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to welcome you to the 2026 Public Safety Open House! Join the Naperville Fire Department and Naperville Police Department for an exciting, behind-the-scenes look at the people, equipment and teamwork that help keep our community safe every day.

Mark your calendars!

10AM – 2PM Saturday, September 26, 2026

Public Safety Campus – 1380 Aurora Avenue at River Road

Parking available at Safety Town and the church across the street

Bring the whole family for a day packed with fun, learning and hands-on experiences! This FREE event is perfect for families, kids and scout groups of all ages.

The Public Safety Open House is designed to help Naperville residents learn simple but important ways to prevent crime and fire emergencies. Our Fire and Police Departments believe that informed, prepared residents are the first line of defense in creating a safer community. Together, we encourage everyone to Prepare. Practice. Prevent.

Don’t miss these exciting attractions!

Hazardous Materials Team demonstration

Crime Stoppers

Police K-9 demonstration

Live flashover fire demonstration

Fire and Police vehicles and equipment on display

The always-popular Fire Truck Slide

Delicious food trucks

Evidence collection

Meet Sparky and McGruff

And much more!

Whether you’re climbing aboard emergency vehicles, watching live demonstrations, meeting first responders or learning valuable safety tips, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Public Safety Open House is a fun, educational event the entire community can enjoy while gaining valuable safety information for their homes, neighborhoods, schools and workplaces. It’s the perfect outing for scout troops and families alike!

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us or contact me, Soraya McLaughlin at mclaughlins@naperville.il.us or Julie Smith at smithju@naperville.il.us.

We look forward to seeing you on September 26 for a day of fun, learning and community!