America 250: Words of Presidential Wisdom

It was fun celebrating our nation’s 250th Birthday, but if we go back to 1776, the colonists were not celebrating yet. King George probably did not receive notification of our Declaration until late August or in September. Fighting did not end until October 19, 1781, when General Lord Cornwallis surrendered his army to George Washington at Yorktown, Virginia.

The war did not officially end until Great Britain signed the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783. The U.S. Constitution wasn’t adopted until September 17, 1787. I’ve yet to hear of any plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of those dates.

In the Soul of America, the Battle for Our Better Angels, Jon Meachum chronicles the wisdom of the men who have led our country and helped us meet the challenges we have faced as we continue to build a more perfect union.

In 1796, as he finished his terms as President, George Washington had his farewell address printed so all could read it. He told the citizens that the union that brought together so many different American states and regions was “a main pillar in the edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad, of your safety, of your prosperity, of that very liberty which you so highly prize.”

Through the years we have been reminded of the importance of that union, and our presidents have left us words of wisdom.

George Washington: “99% of failures come from people who make excuses.”

John Adams: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

James Monroe; “We must support our rights or lose our character, and with it, perhaps, our liberties.”

Thomas Jefferson: “Whenever you do a thing, act as if the whole world is watching.”

Andrew Jackson: “Any man worth his salt will stick up for what he believes right, but it takes a slightly better man to acknowledge instantly and without reservation that he is in error.”

Martin Van Buren; “It is easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn’t.”

Abraham Lincoln: “Leave nothing for tomorrow that can be done today.”

Theodore Roosevelt: “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt: “We have faith that future generations will know here, in the middle of the twentieth century, there came a time when men of good will found a way to unite, and produce, and fight to destroy the forces of ignorance, and intolerance, and slavery and war.”

Harry S. Truman; “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower: ‘A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.”

John F. Kennedy: “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

I believe that the best thing we can do for our country this year is to be an informed voter and vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.