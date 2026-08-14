Updated / Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: August 14-16

Planning a weekend in Naperville? Whether it’s a family outing, date night, or quick local escape, this guide highlights the best things to do—from downtown dining, live music and shopping to the Riverwalk, seasonal events and kid-friendly attractions—so you can make the most of your time in Naperville, Illinois.

But first…It’s Thursday! And big fish are biting in May Watts Pond!

And the Naperville Municipal Band wraps up its summer season.

Park benches are ready to seat the much-appreciated audience in Central Park!

The Naperville Municipal Band will perform its final Thursday evening summer concert in Central Park. “Until Next Time” begins at 7:30PM Thurs., Aug. 13. For everything you want to know about tonight’s concert and other upcoming performances of the band that been around since 1859, visit www.napervilleband.org/.

And, of course, watch for members of the Naperville Municipal Band marching in the Last Fling Labor Day Parade that steps off at 10:30AM Mon., Sept. 7, along Mill Street as it winds through downtown Naperville. Strike up the band! (Rain or shine unless severe weather with lightning and thunder is reported.)

Update…During a rainy evening, the Naperville Municipal Band played on to an appreciative audience of concert-goers decked out with umbrellas as well as slickers and raincoats. Applause, applause for the Naperville Municipal Band and its dedicated band fans since June. Until next time…

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Naper Nights Concert Series

5-10PM at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St. Naperville, IL 60540

Naper Nights celebrates historic milestones in music with themed tribute concerts throughout the summer. Visitors experience some of the nation’s most recognized tribute performances while enjoying dozens of local restaurants, food trucks, businesses, a FREE children’s area, and more! Rock out to the exhilarating energy of JUMP – America’s Van Halen Experience on August 14 from 8-10PM! Get ready for a night filled with iconic hits, rare deep cuts, and electrifying showmanship straight from the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen. The Dan Peters Band will be starting the night off right from 6-7:30PM with epic rock covers. On August 15, Sparks Fly is back with their unforgettable tribute to the music of Taylor Swift from 6-7:30PM. After, Made in America – A Tribute to Toby Keith brings the larger-than-life spirit of one of country music’s biggest icons roaring back to the stage from 8-10PM. $25/adult (13+), $15/youth (4-12), free for children 3 and under. For more information and tickets, visit NaperNights.org.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Naper Nights Concert Series

5-10PM at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St. Naperville, IL 60540

Naper Nights celebrates historic milestones in music with themed tribute concerts throughout the summer. Visitors experience some of the nation’s most recognized tribute performances while enjoying dozens of local restaurants, food trucks, businesses, a FREE children’s area, and more! On August 15, Sparks Fly is back with their unforgettable tribute to the music of Taylor Swift from 6-7:30PM. After, Made in America – A Tribute to Toby Keith brings the larger-than-life spirit of one of country music’s biggest icons roaring back to the stage from 8-10PM. $25/adult (13+), $15/youth (4-12), free for children 3 and under. For more information and tickets, visit NaperNights.org.

India Independence Day India’s Independence Day is August 15 On August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day in 2026, many local residents reflect on a journey shaped by democracy, diversity, cultural heritage and generations of progress. For folks at Indian Community Outreach (ICO), this day holds particular significance as their work is rooted in strengthening connections with the Indian community, celebrating India’s heritage and supporting civic engagement and community development while they honor India’s history, its many cultures and languages. Happy Independence Day, India!

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

‘Effective prayer: Finding healing and wholeness in divine Love’

Meet Bobby Lewis, Christian Science Practitioner & Lecturer / 2PM Nichols Library. FREE.

Compassion for the mental and physical health needs within the Naperville community was brought to the attention of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Naperville as a member of NILA (Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association) on January 28, 2025, when the organization heard Naperville Fire Chief Mark J. Puknaitis speak to the group. Bobby Lewis is a Christian Science Practitioner whose work centers on being “moved with compassion” as Christ Jesus modeled. Connecting people with God’s healing love is at the center of Lewis’ ministry and life. Lewis serves as a chaplain for first responders and works with the advocates in Chaffee County, Colorado. The Colorado unit operates similarly to the Naperville CART unit. The community is welcome to hear a presentation titled, “Effective prayer: Finding healing and wholeness in divine love” at Nichols Library, located at 200 W. Jefferson Avenue at Webster Street in downtown Naperville. The public is invited. Admission is free.

Downtown Naperville Summer Painted Sculptures – Dog Days of Summer

All Day Every Day in downtown Naperville thru Labor Day

Come see the painted DOG Sculptures in Downtown Naperville this summer, a group of popular pups and one cat in attractive designs that have been welcoming families since the first week of June. The Dog Days of Summer … here we are! They are ‘pawsitively’ awesome! Remember also to check for any remaining balance on Downtown Naperville Gift Cards, simply purrfect for many shopping and dining pleasures in the heart of the City.

Naperville Central High School Class of 1986 is set to celebrate its 40th reunion Sept 25 & 26. Help spread the word to friends, family and classmates in town and beyond. Thank you very much!

Erin O’Donnell, now a resident of Tampa, Florida, is helping to organize Naperville Central Class of 1986 high school’s 40th reunion. The committee aims to spread the word to classmates “who may have wandered off into the witness protection program, changed their names, or simply escaped social media.” All efforts to help locate classmates here and beyond are appreciated saying “this is NOT a surprise party.” Even if unable to attend, organizers hope classmates will kindly register/contact organizers via nchsclassof86.com.

One last thing… Local Classes Begin this Week

Four Public School Districts Serve Naperville: School District 202 – August 13 School District 203 – August 13 School District 200 – August 14 School District 204 – August 17 Benet Academy – August 19 Marmion Academy – August 19 North Central College – August 24 College of DuPage – August 24 Benedictine University – August 31

Naperville also is home to more than 30 private schools, a mix of preschools, elementary schools and high schools. Homeschooling is another option, though comprehensive city-wide data is not published.