‘Effective Prayer’ is topic to be presented at 2PM Sun., Aug. 16

Above / Garden of the Gods provides views of the awe-inspiring landscape in Colorado Springs about 100 miles from the Colorado home of Christian Science practitioner and lecturer, Bobby Lewis, set to speak on Aug. 16. Lewis has included beautiful views of Colorado on his website, www.bobbylewisbv.com/. (PN Photo)

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Naperville Report

The community is invited to a program, “Effective prayer: Finding healing and wholeness in divine Love,” sponsored by the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Naperville, at 2PM Sun., Aug. 16. The talk about spiritual healing will be presented by Bobby Lewis, Christian Science Practitioner and Lecturer. The presentation will be held in the Community Room at Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Avenue at Webster Street in downtown Naperville. Admission is free of charge.

According to program organizers, compassion for the mental and physical health needs within the Naperville community was brought to the attention of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, as a member of NILA (Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association) on January 28, 2025, when their guest speaker was Naperville Fire Chief Mark J. Puknaitis.

“It impressed us that the Fire Department specifically requested the input from a community faith-based organization like NILA into the Fire Department’s five-year plan and shared information about CART (Community Advocate Response Team), the response unit that meets community mental health needs.” wrote church member Patti White in a news release. “Our community is blessed by the outreach of the CART team and the Christian Science Visiting Nurse Program has found the assistance of the CART team a beneficial help in their work, too.”

White continued, “Prayer-based healing is part of our faith tradition in Christian Science, so when our church chose topics for this year’s outreach community talk, we chose healing through prayer inspired by compassion for others. Our speaker, Bobby Lewis, is a Christian Science Practitioner whose work centers on being ‘moved with compassion’ as Christ Jesus modeled and connecting people with God’s healing love is at the center of Bobby’s ministry and life.”

Lewis serves as a chaplain for first responders and works with the advocates in Chaffee County, Colorado. White observed that the Colorado unit operates similarly to the Naperville CART unit. Bobby Lewis’ experience with this unit will enlighten those attending how spiritually-based thinking provides compassionate answers to individuals facing issues of every kind.

The First Church of Christ, Science, Naperville sincerely wishes to address community needs at this talk through the compassion of prayer-based action.

“We invite you to join with us in that spirit!” added White.

For information about First Church of Christ, Science, Naperville, visit csmetrochicago.org/naperville.