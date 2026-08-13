Special Citywide Brush Collection Taking Place Beginning Week of Aug. 17

Collection will address tree and brush debris from Aug. 11 severe weather. Trees and branches fell throughout the city, sometimes blocking roads such as this tree branch across Triton Lane Tuesday afternoon. Thanks for all the extra citywide efforts to help keep roads clear and passable throughout Naperville. (PN Photo, 8-11-26)

City of Naperville Report

Due to the severe weather that occurred in Naperville on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the City will conduct a special citywide brush collection beginning the week of Aug. 17. Residents may dispose of bagged yard waste and loose brush and branches through the following collection options.

Bagged and Bundled Yard Waste

Groot will collect bagged and bundled brush and yard waste on residents’ regular garbage and recycling collection days during the weeks of Aug. 17 and Aug. 24. Yard waste stickers will not be required during this time. Bagged and bundled materials must adhere to Groot’s yard waste collection guidelines, which can be found at naperville.il.us/yardwaste. Stickers will be required again starting the week of Aug. 31.

Loose Brush and Tree Debris

Public Works crews will begin a one-time, citywide collection of loose brush and tree debris on Monday, Aug. 17. Residents must place loose, unbundled brush and tree debris on the parkway in front of their homes by 6 a.m. on Aug. 17.

Crews will pass through each neighborhood once and will not return after an area is completed. A map of completed collection areas will be updated daily at naperville.il.us/yardwaste by 5PM on weekdays. Once crews have passed through an area, residents should not put any loose brush or tree debris out at the curb. Any remaining brush and tree debris must be prepared according to Groot’s yard waste collection guidelines and placed out on a resident’s regularly scheduled garbage and recycling collection day or disposed of by a privately hired tree removal company. The City will announce when this special loose brush collection is complete citywide.

A list of important dates to help residents prepare for the two collection processes is available at naperville.il.us/yardwaste. To sign up for the City’s notification system, Naper Notify, and receive brush collection and other important notifications via a phone call, text message, email, or smartphone app, visit www.napernotify.com.

To report a downed tree, flooding or a similar issue, visit the City’s mobile-friendly online Public Works Request Center at data.naperville.il.us/pages/request-center.