Naperville Police Arrest Knife Wielding Man

Above / PN file photos are used to help flag stories related to Naperville Police and Fire Department responses to investigations and emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks always for calling 911 whenever necessary to report an accident or what seems suspicious or unsafe. Be alert by day and by night. Stay safe. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville / Public Information Office Report

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at approximately 2:03PM, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man had brandished a machete style knife in a threatening way outside a multi-unit residential building on the 300 block of N. Charles Avenue.

Numerous police officers responded to the scene and learned that a resident, Daniel O’Neill, 35, allegedly advanced on two building employees while armed with a machete. The victims ran into the building and sheltered in a maintenance room. O’Neill allegedly pursued them and attempted to gain entry to the room by striking the door with the machete. O’Neill was unsuccessful in gaining entry and eventually retreated into his apartment where he remained barricaded for several hours.

Officers made numerous attempts to contact O’Neill, who refused to respond. Due to the nature of the incident, officers trained in crisis negotiations responded to the scene. They were soon joined by members of the Naperville Police Department’s Special Response Team.

After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with O’Neill, a tactical plan was put into place. As part of that operation, police deployed a drone into the apartment. O’Neill allegedly disabled the drone and threw it from an apartment window, damaging it. Officers ultimately deployed a distraction device into the apartment, after which O’Neill exited and was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. He was then transported to the police department.

O’Neill is charged with Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, a Class 3 felony; two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Class A misdemeanor; Reckless Conduct, a Class A misdemeanor; Criminal Damage to Property, a Class A misdemeanor; and Disorderly Conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 548-2955 or NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.