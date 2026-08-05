Naperville Rotary Ride Returns Sunday, August 9

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will host the 29th Annual Rotary Ride on Sun., August 9, beginning and ending at 3416 S. Route 59, Naperville, home of TREK Bicycles and Naperville Running Company. Proceeds from the ride Grow Wellness Foundation for In-School Counseling Program, Little Friends for Family Respite Services and YMCA for Early Childhood Preschool Scholarships Program.

Registration is $50 per person and registered riders get a custom designed tech-shirt, as well as pre-ride snacks and post-ride meal. Register at NapervilleRotaryRide.com.

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Rotary Ride is a well-supported recreational ride for beginners and experienced cyclists. The Ride has 21, 41, and 62 (metric century) mile out-and-back routes, along a beautiful route that takes riders through Oswego (21-mile route), Yorkville (41-mile route), and the lovely Silver Springs State Park (62-mile route).

Riders may start at 6:30AM and no later than 10AM. Cyclists riding the 62-mile route must start by 8:30AM. Cyclists riding the 41-mile route must start by 9:15AM.

Rotary Ride Chairman Jim Ensign notes all routes are SAG supported, and rest stops are fully staffed with prepackaged food, water and drinks.

All registrations are final

No refunds, exchanges or transfers will be honored. Rotary Ride will take place, rain or shine.

Parking is available at the Ride start and finish.

Bikes of all shapes and sizes are welcome. No motorized vehicles.

The route is an open road course and well marked with street arrows. Riders must follow all rules of the road and helmets are required for all riders.

Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise since 1991

The Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise was chartered in 1991 and is a member of Rotary International and District 6450. Sunrise Rotary meets for breakfast three Fridays each month from 7AM to 8AM at the Naperville Country Club (25W570 Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540).

For a detailed meeting schedule, visit www.napervillesunrise.com. Rotary-Sunrise is dedicated to providing opportunities and support to youth and families to ensure the next generation of leaders is nurtured and ensured.

For more information on Rotary Ride and to register, visit napervillerotaryride.com.