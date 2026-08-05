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Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash on Warrenville Road

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Above / PN file photos are used to help flag stories related to Naperville Police and Fire Department responses to crashes, investigations and emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks always for calling 911 whenever necessary to report a collision or what seems suspicious or unsafe. Be alert by day and by night to help stop crimes. Stay safe. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville / NPD Public Information Report

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at approximately 11:17PM, the Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Warrenville Road and N. Washington Street for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. 

Responding officers arrived and found a black 2007 Ford F-150 east of the intersection with heavy damage to the front left quarter panel. A yellow 2003 Honda motorcycle was lying on its side next to the pickup truck and had significant damage.

The responding officers and members of the Naperville Fire Department provided emergency medical attention to the driver and passenger of the motorcycle. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Woodstock, was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old woman from Woodstock, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup truck, a 20-year-old man from West Chicago, was evaluated and refused medical treatment on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Warrenville Road from Washington Street when it collided with the Ford pickup truck, which was making a left-hand turn onto westbound Warrenville Road from a private drive on the south side of the street.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Warrenville Road was closed in both directions from Washington Street to Lucent Lane until approximately 3:45AM the following morning.  

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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