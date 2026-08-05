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Back-to-school impacts hours at Centennial Beach, Paddleboat Quarry & Splash Pads

Naperville Park District
By Naperville Park District

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The Naperville Park District has announced late-summer hours for Centennial Beach, Paddleboat Quarry, Carillon Tours and splash pads as lifeguards and families prepare for the school year. And folks who frequent The Beach have memories that’ll last until the popular swimming facility reopens Memorial Day Weekend 2027.

Naperville Park District Report

As back-to-school time arrives, Centennial Beach and other summertime facilities prepare to switch to their late-season schedules. Due to the fact that the majority of Beach staff will be returning to college and high school, the facility’s operating schedule will change during weekdays; weekend hours will remain the same through the Labor Day holiday.

 The complete end-of-season schedule for Centennial Beach is as follows:

  • August 13: CLOSED
  • August 14: 4 to 7PM (Open Swim)
  • August 15: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)
  • August 16: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM (Open Swim)
  • August 1721: CLOSED
  • August 22: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)
  • August 23: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM (Open Swim)
  • August 2428: CLOSED
  • August 29: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)
  • August 30: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM(Open Swim)
  • August 31-September 4: CLOSED
  • September 5 & 6: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)
  • Labor Day, September 7: 9 to 10:55AM. (Adult Float – members only); 11AM-6PM (Open Swim)
“Beach Bums” find all kinds of games and other reasons to play at Centennial Beach thru Labor Day. (PN File Photo)

Paddleboat Quarry

Paddling the Riverwalk Quarry continues, weather permitting. (PN File Photo)

The Paddleboat Quarry will begin its weekend-only schedule starting Sat., Aug. 15, operating from 10AM to dusk. Paddleboat Quarry operations will continue through September as weather and staffing levels permit.

Splash Pads

The splash pad at Wolf’s Crossing is ready for visitors when it’s warm and sunny thru Labor Day. (PN File Photo)

Additionally, the Naperville Park District’s splash pads at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and 95th Street Community Plaza will be open daily from 9AM-8PM through Labor Day, Mon., Sept. 7. They will then close for the season.

Millennium Carillon Tours in Moser Tower

Whatever direction, the observation deck in Moser Tower creates quite a view! Consider the climb with an educational tour sometime! (PN File Photo)

Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower tours will continue its summer Friday-Sunday schedule until Aug. 9. Afterward, tours will be offered only on Saturdays and Sundays. Tours will continue through September as weather and staffing allows.

Photos are out of PN Files.

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Naperville Park District
Naperville Park Districthttp://www.napervilleparks.org/
Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. An Illinois Distinguished Agency since 1994, the District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 137 parks and provides more than 1,500 recreational, arts and environmental programs and special events annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddle boat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
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