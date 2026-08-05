Back-to-school impacts hours at Centennial Beach, Paddleboat Quarry & Splash Pads

The Naperville Park District has announced late-summer hours for Centennial Beach, Paddleboat Quarry, Carillon Tours and splash pads as lifeguards and families prepare for the school year. And folks who frequent The Beach have memories that’ll last until the popular swimming facility reopens Memorial Day Weekend 2027.

Naperville Park District Report

As back-to-school time arrives, Centennial Beach and other summertime facilities prepare to switch to their late-season schedules. Due to the fact that the majority of Beach staff will be returning to college and high school, the facility’s operating schedule will change during weekdays; weekend hours will remain the same through the Labor Day holiday.

The complete end-of-season schedule for Centennial Beach is as follows:

August 13 : CLOSED

: CLOSED August 14 : 4 to 7PM (Open Swim)

: 4 to 7PM (Open Swim) August 15 : 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)

: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim) August 16 : 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM (Open Swim)

: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM (Open Swim) August 17 – 21 : CLOSED

– : August 22 : 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)

: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim) August 23 : 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM (Open Swim)

: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM (Open Swim) August 24 – 28 : CLOSED

– : CLOSED August 29 : 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)

: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim) August 30: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM(Open Swim)

9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to 6PM(Open Swim) August 31-September 4 : CLOSED

: September 5 & 6 : 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim)

: 9 to 10:55AM (Adult Float); 11AM to Dusk (Open Swim) Labor Day, September 7: 9 to 10:55AM. (Adult Float – members only); 11AM-6PM (Open Swim)

Paddleboat Quarry

The Paddleboat Quarry will begin its weekend-only schedule starting Sat., Aug. 15, operating from 10AM to dusk. Paddleboat Quarry operations will continue through September as weather and staffing levels permit.

Splash Pads

Additionally, the Naperville Park District’s splash pads at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and 95th Street Community Plaza will be open daily from 9AM-8PM through Labor Day, Mon., Sept. 7. They will then close for the season.

Millennium Carillon Tours in Moser Tower

Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower tours will continue its summer Friday-Sunday schedule until Aug. 9. Afterward, tours will be offered only on Saturdays and Sundays. Tours will continue through September as weather and staffing allows.

Photos are out of PN Files.