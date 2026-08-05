August Events at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement presents the following events and programs during Augsut 2026. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10AM-4PM and Sunday from 1-4PM with general museum admission $12 for adults (13+), $10 for seniors (62+), $9 for veterans, and $8 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4, and members receive complimentary admission. For more information about a specific event or program and to purchase museum admission tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org.

Sensory Friendly Saturdays

Saturday, August 8, 15, 22, & 29 • 10-11AM | Included in general admission

Visit Naper Settlement for Sensory Friendly Saturdays, where families can explore the museum’s historic grounds in a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy hands-on activities and sensory stations designed for those with sensory sensitivities.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market

Tuesday, August 4, 11, 18, & 25 • 3-7PM | Free admission

A fun-filled afternoon with free local shopping, live music, hands-on demonstrations, kid’s activities, museum exhibits, and more—all set in the museum’s stunning outdoor park! The Naper Settlement Farmers Market takes place Tuesdays through Sept. 22.

Naperville Architecture Walking Tour

Thursday, August 6 • 5:30-6:30PM | $15/person

Learn about the important and interesting architecture from the 1800s to today that makes downtown Naperville a beautiful place to live, work, and play. The tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and covers about two miles. Open to all ages. Pre-registration is required.

Family STEM Night: Engineering Challenge (Skyscrapers)

Thursday, August 6 or 20 • 6-7PM | $8/person

Reach for the sky at Family STEM Night: Engineering Challenge! Make the tallest spaghetti tower and engineer your own skyscraper using cardboard, toothpicks, marshmallows, and popsicle sticks. This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 11 and their caretaker.

Hometown Picnic

Saturday, August 8 • 10AM-4PM | Included in general admission

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a day full of old-fashioned fun with lawn games, food, and laughter spread across the museum’s 13-acre learning laboratory. Explore how our community and country have come together over its history with living history demonstrations, exhibits, and more!

Naper Nights Concert Series

Friday, August 14 & Saturday, August 15 • 5-10PM | $25/adult (13+), $15/youth (4-12), free for children 3 and under

Naper Nights celebrates historic milestones in music with themed tribute concerts throughout the summer. Visitors experience some of the nation’s most recognized tribute performances while enjoying dozens of local restaurants, food trucks, businesses, a FREE children’s area, and more! Rock out to the exhilarating energy of JUMP – America’s Van Halen Experience on August 14 from 8-10PM! Get ready for a night filled with iconic hits, rare deep cuts, and electrifying showmanship straight from the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen. The Dan Peters Band will be starting the night off right from 6-7:30PM with epic rock covers. On August 15, Sparks Fly is back with their unforgettable tribute to the music of Taylor Swift from 6-7:30PM. After, Made in America – A Tribute to Toby Keith brings the larger-than-life spirit of one of country music’s biggest icons roaring back to the stage from 8-10PM. For more information and tickets, visit NaperNights.org.

The Great Decoding Escape Room

Saturday, August 15 • 10:30-11:30AM, 12-1PM, or 1:30-2:30PM | $15/person

The year is 1915 – the second year of the first World War. You and your party are cargo shipping analysts for the Great Lakes Naval Intelligence Office. They need your help in figuring out where to land an Allied ship full of secret cargo. Good luck with your mission!

Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour

Thursday, August 20 • 5:30-6:30PM | $15/person

As you stroll through the serenity of this final resting place, you will step back into the past to learn the stories of pioneers, trailblazers, and everyday heroes who once breathed life into the very streets you walk today. The tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and covers about two miles. Open to all ages. Pre-registration is required.

Speakeasy Escape Room

Sunday, August 23 • 1-2PM | $15/person

Get ready to travel back to the roaring twenties, where you’ve just been recruited by a local detective agency to track down Prohibition’s most notorious crime boss! It is up to you to work together with your tear, solve the puzzle, and sneak your way into the ultimate underground speakeasy!

Golden Days (55+): Pride and Prejudice Walking Tour

Saturday, August 29 • 11AM-2PM | Free for adults (55+) with registration

Stroll through the site in this charming outdoor walking adaption of “Pride and Prejudice.” As the story unfolds in different locations, enjoy the wit, romance, and family drama of Austen’s classic while pausing for delightful high tea inspired by the era.

Naper Settlement is located at 523 S. Webster Street. For more information about registration for a specific event or program and to purchase museum admission tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org.