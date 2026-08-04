Positively Naperville / Tales of August 2026 Issue, Now at Printer

If you know the identity of these two kayakers swiftly paddling along the DuPage River on Aug. 3, 2026, kindly tell them they’ll be featured on the August 2026 cover of Positively Naperville, the 300th issue of the monthly publication. Thank you! (PN Photo, 8-3-26)

Thanks, everybody, for all the kind words about our July publication featuring recent upgrades at Fredenhagen Park. Copies remain available for pick up from distribution racks at more than 30 locations where we hope Positively Naperville readers shop.

Thanks also to folks who have inquired, “Where are you with the August issue?” and “What’s the deadline for September?”

Let us simply say, August files went to the web press in the very wee hours of Aug. 4. Yes, that was early today.

The way the July to August calendars turned (and our arrangement with our web press to always print late on Monday), we noted we could either publish really early or a few days late. We opted to go a few days late, considering summer family vacations in progress before school starts mid-August and that a number of our contributing columnists checked in, explaining they’d experienced some of life’s challenges, hampering chances to meet our August deadline.

So we thought, ‘No Worries!’

Whatever their reasons for needing more time, we’ve appreciated the phone calls, emails and face-to-face remarks from faithful readers, chock full of comments that sometimes require action and other times make us blush.

Last month, more than one reader emailed to report our distribution racks were empty. Our trusted delivery service aims to refill as soon as possible and he always appreciates it when readers let us know.

We’re again remembering a new resident who recently moved to Story Pointe called to say she’d been reading Positively Naperville for the last couple of months and she really enjoys it.

And this afternoon, while our system was undergoing updates as well as an unexpected very rare power outage/surge, we received the following email: “We just wanted to check in because you all are so diligent about delivering our fresh papers. I figured it was because of the weekend. Let us know if we should pick them up anywhere. Hope everything is OK.”

We’re also reminded that some of the stories we had intended to finish for the August publication are still in our hopper. The unexpected storms during the month of July naturally created challenges on lots of levels. We truly regret when storied stuff gets left on the floor, so to speak.

We’ll try hard to find time to post those updates online.

Meanwhile, here’s hoping for a community of open-minded residents who understand the need to be fiscally responsible in our City of approximately 39.16 square miles—nearly 99% land with a river winding through it, enhanced with public assets that will always require care and maintenance.

Assets such as sidewalks throughout the city and winding brick paths along the Riverwalk in downtown always need special care for public safety. The August issue of Positively Naperville is chockful of some simple safety needs as this city continues to develop.

August Cover Photo, A Story by Itself

With an established publishing date of Aug. 3, we waited until Monday to photograph our idea for a cover: A progress report of the North Central College Riverwalk Park now under construction, a project we’ve been following since the old “eyesore” came down in 2013. After a few overcast and rainy days, we had high hopes for sunshine along the Washington Street Bridge.

Call it serendipity. Call it magic. Call when we arrived at Fredenhagen Park just before noon on Aug. 3, “being at the right place at the right time.” And the song “Once in a lifetime” came to mind.

And right now, we’ll simply call out the two unknown kayakers for paddling right by us, right on cue, as we stood near the Jaycees Gazebo along the Riverwalk to capture scenes that appear on PN’s August cover.

Look for distribution of the August PN publication with its additional “Editor’s Commentary,” lengthier than usual, to begin later this week. We had a lot on our mind!

Thanks for reading.

P.S. Early this morning, Aug. 4, 2026, the Riverwalk Commission PDC (Planning & Design Committee) met to discuss next steps for the southern shoreline, just west of the Eagle Street Bridge.

What do you think? Should the south shoreline be kept simply looking natural? Or do you think it should mirror the design of the Eagle Street Gateway across the DuPage River? No one seems to doubt the low-flow walkway needs some improvement to create a more level path with barrier-free river level connectivity. Anything new will be rebuilt to modern standards to ensure proper width and slope for safety and ADA purposes, plans indicate.

While the Commission met, we took some time to check out the location at the Eagle Street entrance that leads around the Riverwalk Quarry with a clear view of Moser Tower with its 72-bell carillon. We enjoyed chatting with experienced and knowledgeable park district landscapers as they educated us about needs to maintain the shoreline. Stay tuned!

In case you missed the online post about Fredenhagen Park, here’s the July story that also includes a whole bunch of “Did you know?” Again, many, many thanks for reading!