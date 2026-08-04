2026 Mid-Year Crime and Incident Data Report Is Released, Aug. 4

Above / Today, Tues., Aug. 4, is National Night Out throughout the USA. Naperville residents have organized National Night Out festivities in 36 subdivisions for neighbors to meet neighbors. Appreciate the leadership, first responders and all individuals who help keep this community safe on this day when the Naperville Police Department also released its mid-year crime report. (PN File Photo, Chief Jason Arres and Mayor Scott Wehrli 2024)

City of Naperville / NPD Public Information Report

Naperville continues to be one of the safest communities in Illinois. While crime patterns continue to evolve, the overall picture from the first six months of 2026 remains encouraging. Property crime remained stable, violent crime continues to represent a relatively small portion of overall reported crime, and many of the trends we are seeing can be reduced through awareness and community partnership.

For that reason, the Naperville Police Department presents the following overview of crime and incident data reported between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2026.

Crimes Against Persons

Crimes against persons accounted for approximately one-quarter of the crimes reported in Naperville in the first half of 2026. The vast majority (92%) of the reported crimes against persons fell into the categories of simple assault and intimidation. Simple assault includes altercations and incidents (including domestics) that don’t involve weapons or serious injuries.

Here are a few takeaways from the 2026 mid-year statistics:

• The total number of people who reported being the victim of a personal crime is slightly higher compared to the same time frame last year.

• 8 criminal sexual assaults were reported to police in the first half of 2026. While the seriousness of this crime cannot be overstated, it is important for the community to understand that in 6 of these cases, the victim knew or was acquainted with the offender. In the other 2 cases, the victim declined to provide information about the incident.

• Domestic violence continues to account for a significant portion of crimes against persons. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available. Please call NPD’s Victim Advocate Gianna Trombino at (630) 305-5488 or visit www.naperville.il.us/DomesticViolence.

Crimes Against Property

More than half (60%) of Naperville’s reported crime in the first half of 2026 fall into the property crime category, the vast majority of which are theft, fraud (which includes scams and identity theft), and vandalism.

Here are a few takeaways from the 2026 mid-year statistics:

• Property crime totals for the first half of 2026 are stable when compared to the same period in 2025.

• Financial crimes make up over one-third (36%) of all property crimes reported.

• Eighty-four percent (84%) of reported vehicle burglaries involved unlocked vehicles. Simply locking your vehicle remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent becoming a victim.

• 14 of the 31 burglaries reported were to residences; the remainder were commercial burglaries.

• Robberies remain uncommon in Naperville and continue to trend downward. Two of the five robberies reported in the first half of 2026 were bank robberies.

• Of the 17 vehicles reported stolen, only two showed signs of forced entry, reinforcing the importance of securing vehicles and never leaving keys or key fobs inside.

Crimes Against Society

Crimes against society, including drug violations and weapons offenses, are frequently identified through proactive police work rather than calls from victims. Reported incidents declined slightly compared with the same period last year.

—Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres