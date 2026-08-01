Updated / Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: July 31 to August 2

Looking for the best things to do in Naperville this weekend? From top Naperville restaurants and live music to local shopping, downtown attractions, and family-friendly activities, this guide highlights the must-visit spots and events to help you plan a fun, memorable weekend in Naperville, Illinois.

For starters, this post is launched on Thursday. Plan a picnic in Central Park for this evening’s staged presentations by the Naperville Municipal Band BIG BAND and the Geneva Jazz Ensemble. Let the music begin at 7:30PM when the big stage door goes up, up, up for a celebration of the Big Band era.

And remember next week, Thurs., Aug. 6, will be extra special as the band celebrates Dianne Hutchinson’s 50th anniversary with the band! The final NMB summer concert will be at 7:30PM Thurs., Aug. 13. Central Park is located at 104 E. Benton Avenue in downtown Naperville. Be there to say so long for awhile!

Whenever possible, enjoy a walk of discovery in the great outdoors

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra at North Central College

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

“In The Mood” for swing music? Take a step back in time with the most popular and sought after big band of all time! The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform their greatest hits, including “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “American Patrol,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Tuxedo Junction,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade” as they continue their national tour. The 15 member orchestra, their lead singers, and vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. Tickets are $65 and available at www.northcentralcollege.edu.

A Night at the Movies – ‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey’

7:30PM at Rotary Hill – 440 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Grab your snacks and seats and join us for a free outdoor movie night. Arrive early for an hour of bingo before the show begins. Bingo at 7:30PM – Movie at 8:30PM. Free too attend.

Saturday

Update-Noon / Riverwalk low-flow walk flooded Saturday morning

Remember to respect the power of rapidly rising water along the DuPage River.

At noon, Riverwalk low-flow walks along the DuPage River were flooded through the heart of downtown Naperville. Stay safe and away from the rapidly flowing water. Help educate youngsters in your life that rushing water is extremely dangerous because it carries hidden physical force. What’s more, storm water can contain toxic contaminants from run offs. And today plenty of debris was floating fast in the river, too .

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Remake the Future: A Repair and Upcycling Event Extravaganza

10AM – 2PM at First Congregational Church – 25 E. Benton Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Free repairs of electronics, clothing and bicycles. Free knife sharpening. Repair & upcycling coaches. Workshops to teach you repair & upcycling skills. Bake sale. Craft sale. Join us to save money and learn more about sustainable living.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra at North Central College

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

“In The Mood” for swing music? Take a step back in time with the most popular and sought after big band of all time! The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform their greatest hits, including “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “American Patrol,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Tuxedo Junction,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade” as they continue their national tour. The 15 member orchestra, their lead singers, and vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. Tickets are $65 and available at www.northcentralcollege.edu.

Summer Place Theatre presents Rent

7:30PM at Naperville Central High School – 440 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Summer Place Theatre continues its 60th season with Rent, the Tony Award-winning musical about love, friendship, chosen family, creativity and living for today. Performances this weekend continue at 7:30PM, Sat., Aug. 1; and 2PM, Sun., Aug. 2, at Naperville Central High School Auditorium. Recommended for teens and adults. Ticket sales are available through Summer Place Theatre.

Sunday

Naperville Sprint Triathlon

7AM to noon at Centennial Beach – 500 West Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Adults get the full-throttle challenge, while kids crush their own mini‑course. Fast, fun, and packed with energy—everyone gets to feel like a champion! Visit the Naperville Sprint Triathlon website for details.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Downtown Naperville Summer Painted Sculptures – Dog Days of Summer

All Day Every Day in downtown Naperville thru Labor Day

Come see the painted DOG Sculptures in Downtown Naperville this summer, a group of popular pups and one cat in attractive designs that have been welcoming families since the first week of June. The Dog Days of Summer … here we are! They are ‘pawsitively’ awesome! Remember also to check for any remaining balance on Downtown Naperville Gift Cards, simply purrfect for many shopping and dining pleasures in the heart of the City.

Naperville Central High School Class of 1986 is set to celebrate its 40th reunion Sept 25 & 26. Help spread the word to friends, family and classmates in town and beyond. Thank you very much!

Erin O’Donnell, now a resident of Tampa, Florida, is helping to organize Naperville Central Class of 1986 high school’s 40th reunion. The committee aims to spread the word to classmates “who may have wandered off into the witness protection program, changed their names, or simply escaped social media.” All efforts to help locate classmates here and beyond are appreciated saying “this is NOT a surprise party.” Even if unable to attend, organizers hope classmates will kindly register/contact organizers via nchsclassof86.com. (PN strongly encourages attending high school reunions. Muncie Central High School, home of the Bearcats, was demolished and rebuilt in a new location; yet, memories are rekindled every five years! Plus, classmates who have moved are eager to reconnect with everybody who still lives in town.)

In 2026, Naperville’s Century Walk marks 30 years of free public art, mostly located in downtown Naperville. Find Century Walk art featured at 53 locations, one of which is at Naperville Central High School near the Hillside Road entrance. Perhaps 1986 grads would be interested to know that one of the Century Walk sculptures features 1936 Naperville High School basketball captain, William “Billy” Scherer, as he attempts a free throw. Scherer’s motto was “Be the best that you can be.” He warned his children that, in life, there will always be someone better, but he implored them not to let this dissuade them from achieving their potential.

OPUS returns with Salute – Honor – Love Concert at Wentz Concert Hall.

Another free OPUS concert is set for its annual performance at 2PM Mon., Aug. 3, on stage at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. The concert is open to all and is dedicated to Veterans and Senior Citizens.

The performers who represent OPUS (Orchestra, Parents/Patrons’ United Support) are students, instructors and faculty. The purpose of this organization is to promote quality chamber music and orchestral performances for the public. The musical performance will last approximately 60-70 minutes. PN has attended this concert several times in the past. It’s always been uplifting and enjoyable. Reserve a seat! Admission is free of charge.