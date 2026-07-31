City Urges Residents to Help Reduce Mosquitoes

Three Mosquito Traps Test Positive for West Nile Virus weeks of July 20 and 27

The City of Naperville’s routine mosquito monitoring and testing program has identified West Nile Virus in three of its 10 mosquito traps during recent weekly testing. A trap on Genesee Drive and a trap at Sportsman’s Park off West Street tested positive during two consecutive weeks, July 20 and July 27. Additionally, a trap on Olesen Drive tested positive for the first time during the week of July 20. Following the positive test results, City crews treated the affected areas as a precaution, inspected for mosquito breeding sites, and re-treated nearby catch basins.

To help control the mosquito population in Naperville, City crews inspect for and remove standing water where possible and treat ponds, marsh areas, and catch basins throughout the City to target the mosquitoes in the larval stage. The City monitors and tests its 10 mosquito traps weekly to evaluate the effectiveness of larval control, provide early warnings when adult populations are rising, and test for West Nile Virus. When necessary, the City will utilize spraying to control the adult mosquito population. In these cases, the City uses the safest chemicals available in very low volumes and sprays only as needed. Trap testing will continue weekly through the remainder of the summer.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Most people who are infected with the West Nile Virus have no symptoms or experience very mild symptoms three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Mild symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph glands. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus develop severe illness. People older than 50 are at the highest risk for severe disease.

The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Precautions include:

Reduce mosquito breeding sites: Eliminate stagnant water in birdbaths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other receptacles in which mosquitoes might breed.

Eliminate stagnant water in birdbaths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other receptacles in which mosquitoes might breed. Wear protective clothing: Whenever outdoors between dusk and dawn, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Loose-fitting, light-colored clothing is best.

Whenever outdoors between dusk and dawn, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Loose-fitting, light-colored clothing is best. Apply repellent: Use mosquito repellent containing 25 to 35% DEET when it is necessary to be outdoors, applied sparingly to skin or clothing, as indicated on the repellent label. Consult a physician before using repellents on young children.

Use mosquito repellent containing 25 to 35% DEET when it is necessary to be outdoors, applied sparingly to skin or clothing, as indicated on the repellent label. Consult a physician before using repellents on young children. Reduce mosquito hiding places: Check for and repair any tears in residential screens and keep your yard well-maintained by cutting grass short and trimming shrubbery to remove mosquito hiding spots.

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us/mosquitocontrol. For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us. To sign up for the City’s notification system, Naper Notify, and receive important information via a phone call, text message, email, or smartphone app, visit www.napernotify.com.