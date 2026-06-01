Naperville firefighters fight heavy house fire on Kingsley Drive

Firefighters extinguish late evening house fire on Kingsley Drive, off Knoch Knolls Road. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $850,000. The residence was deemed uninhabitable. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

City of Naperville Report

At 11:29PM on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 991-call reporting a structure fire on the 2400 block of Kingsley Drive.

The alarm was immediately dispatched at a General Alarm Assignment consisting of 3 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 medic units, 1 heavy rescue, and 2 battalion commanders. Upon arrival, fire suppression companies completed a 360-degree

survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report, and established command.

All occupants were confirmed out of the structure.

Heavy fire was found in the rear of the structure. Handlines and master streams were deployed to extinguish the fire. Fire suppression companies extinguished the fire at the residence and assessed the extent of the extension to neighboring structures. Crews continued to overhaul the fire area and extinguish smoldering embers, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Unmanned Aerial System was utilized to identify hotspots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department, the Bolingbrook Fire Department, NICOR, and other city departments. Damage is estimated at $850,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The residence was deemed uninhabitable, and there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Report submitted by Stephen Shink CFO, Deputy Chief – Naperville Fire Department.