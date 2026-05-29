Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: May 29-31

Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend in Naperville? Discover great local restaurants, live music, community events, shopping and family-friendly activities happening throughout the city this weekend.

Friday

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

‘Beaux Temps’ Exhibit Now Featured

Naperville Art League Gallery is located on the corner of Fifth Avenue at 508 N. Center Street.

Beautiful works of art are now on display at Naperville Art League Gallery as part of the “Beaux Temps” exhibit. See the whole show now through June 19. Hours are 10AM to 5PM Tuesday thru Friday: 10AM to 4PM, Saturday. For more info about classes, workshops, upcoming exhibits, membership and more, visit napervilleartleague.com.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

Summer Place Theatre 60th Anniversary Celebration

6:30PM at Center Stage Theatre – 1665 Quincy Ave STE 131, Naperville, IL 60540

Summer Place Theatre will celebrate 60 seasons in Naperville with a casual anniversary gathering from 6:30PM to 9:30PM, Sat., May 30, at Center Stage Theater. The evening will include appetizers, drinks available for purchase, a slideshow, memorabilia, photo opportunities, raffle items and time to reconnect with the Summer Place community. Tickets are $10. Past cast members, volunteers, patrons, families and supporters are invited to attend. More info at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/summerplacetheatre.

‘Alive and Well’ Starring Chicago’s Original Garage Band New Colony Six

7:30PM on stage at Wentz Concert Hall / North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center. Some of the greatest music ever to come out of the Chicago Garage Band Era came from New Colony Six, and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is so proud to join them for this special show supporting the mission and achievements of the organization, located here in Naperville, Illinois. Tickets: $35-50.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Looking ahead to Father’s Day… Consider reservations for Dad.

Concerts In Your Park – Bucket Number 6

7-8:30PM at Century Farms Park – 715 Sigmund Rd., Naperville IL 60563

Concerts in Your Park is a Sunday evening summer music series for families and neighbors; each concert is held at a different neighborhood park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a free evening of outdoor musical entertainment from 7-8:30PM. Join your friends and neighbors for the musical event coming to your area.

Take Note of Can-Do Spirit in Downtown Naperville!

See what’s new & coming soon for summer! Shop & Dine Downtown

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

Remember… 24 Dog Sculptures and One Cat Sculpture hit the pavement in downtown Naperville on June 2 to welcome all the Dog Days of Summer.

Streetscape Public Hearings are set for 8:30AM to 10AM and 4:40PM to 6:30PM on Thurs., June 4. Take time to lend thoughts to future design elements in downtown Naperville during exhibit at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Then the Naperville Municipal Band begins its 11-week summer series of concerts in Central Park at 7:30PM Thurs., June 4. Admission is free of charge for music performed by the band that dates back to 1859. Every concert in the park is one of those occasions when picking up dinner-to-go from a downtown eatery makes picnicking easy.

And be prepared for the annual return of the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM Fri., June 5. Raffle tickets ($10 each) will be sold until just 11:59PM Thurs., June 4. Be first on your block to take a quack. go.rallyup.com/riverwalk-duck-race/Campaign/Details.