Take time on June 4 to Help Guide Third Phase of Downtown Streetscape Project

Community input is welcomed during two Public Input Sessions set for Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Naperville Municipal Center. This post follows an earlier one in hopes interested parties will see one of the stories to help avoid folks telling us they didn’t know anything about proposed streetscape design. Thanks for reading. (PN Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development Business (TED) Group will host two public input sessions on Thursday, June 4, to give residents another opportunity to help identify preferred streetscape elements to be included in the final design.

The public input session is open to the public and scheduled from 8:30 to 10AM, and from 4:30 to 6:30PM in Meeting Rooms A&B at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Proposed alternative exhibit boards will be present, and City staff and consultants will be available to provide project details, answer questions, and receive feedback during this open house-style event. There will be no formal presentations given. Feedback collected will be considered in the development of the final streetscape design and construction documents.

The proposed third phase of the Downtown Streetscape project aims to rebuild Jefferson Avenue between Washington Street and Main Street, and Main Street between Jefferson Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. The construction, tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027, includes utility repairs and upgrades, streetscape modernization, complete road reconstruction, and pavement upgrades. The new design will create new spaces for trees and open spaces for business, as well as improve pedestrian mobility and accessibility.

Project information and exhibit boards are available at www.naperville.il.us/dtprogress.

Individuals unable to attend the public input session may send feedback to nicholsc@naperville.il.us until Fri., June 12, 2026.