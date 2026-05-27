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Take time on June 4 to Help Guide Third Phase of Downtown Streetscape Project

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Community input is welcomed during two Public Input Sessions set for Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Naperville Municipal Center. This post follows an earlier one in hopes interested parties will see one of the stories to help avoid folks telling us they didn’t know anything about proposed streetscape design. Thanks for reading. (PN Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development Business (TED) Group will host two public input sessions on Thursday, June 4, to give residents another opportunity to help identify preferred streetscape elements to be included in the final design.

The public input session is open to the public and scheduled from 8:30 to 10AM, and from 4:30 to 6:30PM in Meeting Rooms A&B at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Proposed alternative exhibit boards will be present, and City staff and consultants will be available to provide project details, answer questions, and receive feedback during this open house-style event. There will be no formal presentations given. Feedback collected will be considered in the development of the final streetscape design and construction documents.

The sign strategically placed along Jefferson Avenue is a reminder of this community’s CAN DO spirit. Lend your voice on Thurs., June 4, to help plan future design elements. (PN Photo)

The proposed third phase of the Downtown Streetscape project aims to rebuild Jefferson Avenue between Washington Street and Main Street, and Main Street between Jefferson Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. The construction, tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027, includes utility repairs and upgrades, streetscape modernization, complete road reconstruction, and pavement upgrades. The new design will create new spaces for trees and open spaces for business, as well as improve pedestrian mobility and accessibility.

Project information and exhibit boards are available at www.naperville.il.us/dtprogress.

Individuals unable to attend the public input session may send feedback to nicholsc@naperville.il.us until Fri., June 12, 2026. 

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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