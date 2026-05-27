NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS CALENDAR / JUNE 2026

Wentz Concert Hall is located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue, just steps from downtown Naperville.

7:30PM Fri., June 5 Variety Show: Dynasty Entertainment LLC presents “The Uncle Louie Variety Show” starring Lou Greco and Carlo Russo, with special opening guest comedian Vince Maranto. Once the show begins, the audience is taken on a trip down memory lane with live original music, sketch comedy, stand-up, and improv. Lou Greco and Carlo Russo bring palpable energy to their on-stage vignettes. “The Uncle Louie Variety Show” has been making people laugh all over the world from the USA to Canada to Australia. From comedy sketches about growing up Italian, to characters and original music, this multi-talented comedy duo will have you laughing and singing from start to finish. Known for their infectious energy and relatable humor, their performances capture the essence of family life, cultural quirks, and the everyday experiences that unite us all. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is proud to have “The Uncle Louie Variety Show” join them for this special show supporting the mission and achievements of the Naperville-based organization. The performance takes the stage at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets range from $35–50.

4PM Sun., June 28 Music: West Suburban Symphony’s “The People’s Music” provides energizing and uplifting music rooted in Spanish folk dance and American poetry. Bolero, the mesmerizing 1928 creation of Maurice Ravel, has motivated flash-mob performances worldwide. Leaves of Grass, Walt Whitman’s groundbreaking poetry collection, inspired the two choral works in this concert: Ralph Vaughan Williams’ spiritual, 1906 Toward the Unknown Region and Howard Hanson’s proud 1957 Song of Democracy, which the West Suburban Symphony performs in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence. The concert will be performed in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets range from $0–35.

Think Dinner and the Show / Thanks for Supporting All the Arts!

Wentz Concert Hall is located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue at Ellsworth Street.

North Central College’s 2025–2026 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: City of Naperville Special Events and Community Arts Fund, Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck and Corrigan, Ltd.

These upcoming events are among many ongoing programs at North Central College to enrich and broaden the cultural and academic outlook for the College and community. North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public.

For a comprehensive schedule of musical performances, theatrical and dance productions, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).