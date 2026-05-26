Photo Gallery: Naperville Memorial Day 5/25/2026

The annual Naperville Memorial Day Parade took place Monday, May 25, from the Judd Kendall VFW Post, 908 W. Jackson Ave. The parade traveled through downtown Naperville, pausing near the Dandelion Fountain at Webster Street and Jackson Avenue for a moment of reflection and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial along the Riverwalk.

Following the parade, community members attended a special Memorial Day observance hosted by Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 at noon in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave.

The approximately 45-minute ceremony included wreath laying, patriotic speeches, and musical tributes performed by the Naperville Municipal Band; the Great Lakes RTC Band, Choir and Silent Drill Team as well as the Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville.

Chaithrika Sripathi, now a sophomore at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, presented her American Legion Oratory about the U.S. Constitution that won first-place recognition in the State of Illinois Competition, an honor that sent her to the 2026 American Legion National Oratorical Contest Finals on May 16-17, held at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. (Note that in 2025 when Sripathi attended Naperville North High School, she also competed in the Naperville American Legion contest, won the Illinois competition and advanced to the national contest at Hillsdale College.)

Heartfelt thanks for the many miles marched and selfless acts of service and sacrifice to all military families.

The annual Naperville Memorial Day Parade and all the observances from one cemetery to next are displays of dedication and appreciation for keeping our country and community safe. Thanks to all!