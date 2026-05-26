Let peace and beauty be found while remembering individuals who gave all

Above and Below / Find the Exchange Club Veterans Plaza along the Riverwalk as a place to pause and reflect every day of the year, where long-remembered words are etched in stone to reference Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address presented on November 19, 1863. “We resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.” (PN Photo, Memorial Day 2026)

Just steps from the Riverwalk Covered Bridge at Webster Street and toward Main Street is the Exchange Club Veterans Memorial where a plaque presented by the Judd Kendall Veterans of Foreign Wars, Naperville American Legion and Naperville Kiwanis Club recognizes all 114 Napervillians who died while serving in the U.S. Military, dating back to the Black Hawk War in 1832.

No matter where you stand, opportunities abound to pause, reflect and remember whenever visiting the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown Naperville.

Designed by Greg Sagan of the Signature Group more than 17 years ago, the Exchange Club Veterans Plaza has been a place of remembrance since 2009. Back then, Sagan’s original design had provided space for its centerpiece, the “Fallen Soldier” sculpture, a symbolic work of art that was added several years later in time for Memorial Day 2013.

The bronze sculpture depicts a “life-size” replica of a soldier’s boots, rifle and helmet as a way to honor members of the military who died on the battlefield.

Naperville Memorial Day Observances, May 25, 2026

For more than 20 years, City of Naperville Memorial Day Observances, hosted by a parade committee led by the American Legion Post 43 and the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, have begun by laying wreaths at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower / Sept. 11 Memorial along the Riverwalk at 7:45AM on Memorial Day, the last Monday in May.

Afterward, tradition has been for the Naperville Trolley to follow the Legion Riders to Veterans’ memorials, cemeteries and parks throughout the City.

Veterans Park located along Gartner Road has been a well-known place to honor all Veterans who have served since 1989. Veterans Park also is where the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was dedicated on Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

2026 Schedule of Wreath-Laying Likely Returns in 2027

7:45AM Service at City Hall (Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial along the Riverwalk)

8:15AM Service at G.A.R. Monument in Naperville Cemetery (south side)

8:35AM Service at Veterans Park and Gold Star Families Memorial (100 E. Gartner Road)

9AM Service at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (911 North Avenue)

9:25AM Service at Burlington Square (307 N. Ellsworth Street)

The 2026 Memorial Day Parade Committee under the leadership of Leo Jaime, Past Commander of the Naperville VFW, with commentary provided by emcee Brett Nila, followed Veterans’ visits to local cemeteries and memorials via the Naperville Trolley. For folks unable the attend the annual parade, the schedule of wreath-laying is expected to remain the same for Memorial Day 2027.

Meanwhile, below is a small sampling of two pre-parade observances. Photos were taken at the first ceremony at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial, then at Veterans Park. Two wreaths were presented to honor all fallen heroes at both observances. Much gratitude was extended to all.

“Freedom isn’t free” are powerful words to remember while visiting the Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial. Find “Peace” in Veterans Park where the full message reminds visitors, “Let peace and beauty be found here. Remember those who have served us well.”

Separate post with Memorial Day Parade Photo Gallery is linked here.