Community Blood Drive Is Set for 3-7PM Saturday, May 30

Hollywood Palms Cinema, located at 352 N. Route 59 in Block 59, and Vitalant are partnering to host a Community Blood Drive. Donors who give blood will receive a free movie ticket.

Hollywood Palms Cinema and Vitalant are partnering to host a Community Blood Drive from 3PM to 7PM on Saturday, May 30, encouraging local residents to help save lives before the busy summer season.

The blood drive will take place at Hollywood Palms Cinema, and all presenting donors will receive a free movie ticket as a thank-you for donating.

Summer is challenged to maintain ample blood supply

Summer is often one of the most difficult times of the year to maintain a stable blood supply as schools are out, vacations increase and regular donors’ schedules change. Blood donations are needed every day for trauma victims, cancer patients, surgeries, chronic illnesses and emergency situations.

Type O blood is currently in especially high demand because it is the most transfused blood type. Type O negative is considered the universal blood type and can be given to patients in emergency situations when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type, making it critical for trauma care and lifesaving treatment.

Naperville Blood Donation Center Vitalant is located at 2764 Aurora Ave.

With more than 100 locations, Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Because of you, life doesn’t stop. Donate blood.

FYI: At the time of this post on May 26, “Michael” was still among the movies currently playing at Hollywood Palms. We saw the movie during Memorial Day weekend. Let us suggest that any parent who watched the pure genius of Michael Jackson grow back in the late 1960s through 1984 is likely to appreciate this well-acted biography. The sad story depicts the loneliness, pressures and traumatic conditions that sometimes accompany success when a controlling parent aims to live through a child. At the same time, Jackson’s uplifting songs and iconic dance moves are abundant every step of the way. And it’s a wonder.