Naperville Garden Club Seeks Applicants for Beloved Holiday House Walk

The Naperville Garden Club is now seeking homeowners interested in participating in the 2026 Cup of Cheer Holiday House Walk, one of Naperville’s most beloved holiday traditions since 1962.

Each year, four beautifully decorated homes are selected to welcome visitors from across the community for this festive event. In addition to touring the featured homes, guests also enjoy a Holiday Market and Tea featuring coffee, tea, and homemade cookies.

Proceeds from Cup of Cheer support Naperville Garden Club community projects and scholarships for area students pursuing studies in horticulture, conservation and environmental sciences.

The 2026 event will take place: 9AM to 4PM Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4, 2026

The Naperville Garden Club welcomes homes of all sizes and styles, noting that smaller homes are often guest favorites. Homeowners decorate their homes using their own holiday décor and personal style, creating a unique and inspiring experience for visitors.

Approximately 1,000 guests tour the homes over the two-day event, with visitors entering in small groups to ensure a comfortable experience. Guests remove their shoes upon entering the homes, and volunteer hostesses are stationed throughout each property to assist visitors and help maintain safety and security.

The Naperville Garden Club handles all event logistics, including:

Publicity and promotion

Ticket sales

Volunteer coordination

Event operations and planning

Participating homeowners simply prepare and decorate their homes and enjoy sharing them with the community.

Many past homeowners describe participating in Cup of Cheer as one of the most memorable and enjoyable experiences of their holiday season.

Homeowners interested in learning more about participating in the 2026 Cup of Cheer Holiday House Walk are encouraged to email napergcnews@gmail.com or visit napervillegardenclub.org.

About the Naperville Garden Club

The Naperville Garden Club is dedicated to promoting gardening, civic beautification, conservation, and community education. Through programs, projects, and events such as Cup of Cheer, the club supports scholarships and community initiatives throughout the Naperville area.