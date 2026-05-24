Naperville Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire on City’s Westside

Firefighters extinguish early evening kitchen fire on Capistrano Court located west of Route 59, north of 75th Street. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $150,000. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

City of Naperville Fire Department Report

At 6:36PM on Sat., May 23, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a fire alarm activation on the alarm board. The ECC immediately dispatched a single unit to investigate the alarm activation on the 30W00 block of Capistrano Court.

Upon arrival, the responding suppression unit was met by residents who reported fire on the third floor of the occupancy. The alarm was immediately upgraded to a General Alarm Assignment consisting of 3 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 medic units, 1 heavy rescue, and 2 battalion commanders. Fire suppression companies completed a 360-degree survey of the

structure, provided an on-scene report, and established command.

Upon making entry into the occupancy, an active fire was found in the residence’s kitchen. All occupants were confirmed out of the structure.

Handlines were deployed, and fire suppression companies extinguished the fire in the unit. Crews continued to overhaul the fire area and extinguish smoldering embers, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Police Department. Damage is estimated at $125,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The unit was deemed uninhabitable; adjoining units were not impacted. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Report submitted by Stephen Shink CFO, Deputy Chief – Naperville Fire Department.