Meaningful Memorial Day Observance Is Planned in Naperville

Above / Whenever poppies bloomed along the fence in my parents’ backyard in Muncie, Ind., thoughts turned to Memorial Day, a time to remember the fallen and their families for their sacrifices. (PN File Photo)

Observe Memorial Day, all day Monday, May 25

The Naperville Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10:30AM Mon., May 25, from the Judd Kendall VFW Post, 908 W. Jackson Ave., stopping for a time to reflect just beyond the Dandelion Fountain, Webster at Jackson, where a wreath will be laid at the Veterans Memorial along the Riverwalk. Other plans are to continue the regular schedule of events before and after that moment of remembrance, noted 2026 Memorial Day Parade Chairman Leo Jaime, Past Commander of the VFW.

But first, remember Poppy Days distribution continues through May 24. Plan to wear a poppy proudly on Memorial Day.

Spectators are welcome to watch every step of the way on Memorial Day as Veterans resume their normal day of activities, honoring this nation’s fallen brothers, sisters and families that have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Red, white and blue are the colors of the day when spectators stand and applaud all along the parade route in appreciation as units of Veterans march in the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, a local tradition that dates back nearly 100 years, noted Jaime.

Folks also can watch the parade “live” on NCTV17.

The parade, with commentary provided by emcee Brett Nila, will follow Veterans’ visits to local cemeteries and memorials via the Naperville Trolley.

7:45AM Service at City Hall (Dan Shanower Memorial)

8:15AM Service at G.A.R. Monument in Naperville Cemetery (south side)

8:35AM Service at Veterans Park and Gold Star Families Memorial (100 E. Gartner Road)

9AM Service at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (911 North Avenue)

9:25AM Service at Burlington Square (307 N. Ellsworth Street)

Memorial Day Parade / Official Parade Start 10:30AM

10AM Parade Line-up (vicinity of West Street and Jackson Avenue)

10:30AM Veterans step off to start parade with a 10:30 Service at Riverwalk Memorial (during parade) along Jackson Avenue near Webster Street, then east to Washington Street, north to Benton for a turn east and over to Central Park. Veterans keep in step as other Veterans ride in vintage vehicles. Marching bands again will play rousing tributes.

For 2026, Tom Rickert will serve as Chaplain for the day’s observances. Matt Shiffer from the American Legion will take the lead as Parade Marshall. And Mike Rechenmacher will serve as Officer of the Day.

Observance in Central Park Begins at Noon

A 45-minute observance hosted by the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 with wreath laying, speeches and musical tributes by the Naperville Municipal Band and the Navy Band Great Lakes will be held at noon in Central Park, 104 E. Benton.

All Veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade as well as be recognized during the observance in Central Park. Public is welcome. Wear a poppy!

Councilman Josh McBroom presents Mayoral Proclamation

During the May 19, 2026, City Council meeting, Councilman Josh McBroom read a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing Memorial Day on May 25 and the local observances planned, including the National Moment of Remembrance at 3PM.

Recognition Brings Back Longtime Memories

“May is here, the snow is gone and the Poppies are blooming,” wrote columnist Mike Barbour for his monthly feature, “Veterans in Touch,” back in 2018. Seems like just yesterday that Barbour educated the community about the origin of the symbolic poppy and what it means to Memorial Day.

“Among all the flowers that evoke the memories and emotions of war is the red poppy, which became associated with the war after the publication of the poem ‘In Flanders Field’ written by Colonel John McCrae of Canada,” Barbour said, continuing to inform folks why Veterans and volunteers are stationed around the nation, presenting artificial red poppies and collecting donations for unmet needs of Veterans. The tradition to connect the visual image of the poppy with the sacrifice of service made by Veterans began in 1921.

“This month you will see the American Legion and VFW members (and other volunteers) at various locations around Naperville proudly collecting for the Poppy funds of the respective organizations. The one point that I want to make sure you understand is that 100 percent of monies collected are used to help Veterans and Veterans causes. Our bylaws state that support. There are no administrative or hidden costs that come out of the funds.

“We are volunteers. We are ‘Veterans helping Veterans,'” wrote Barbour.

“The Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy Veterans in VA Hospitals and are distributed by VFW Posts and their Auxiliaries. The funds collected help Veterans and active duty troops in the Naperville area,” Barbour explained.

IN FLANDERS FIELD

BY John McCrae

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place, and in the sky,

The larks, still bravely singing, fly,

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead.

Short days ago,

We lived; we felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved and now we lie,

In Flanders Fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe

To you from falling hands we throw,

The torch, be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us, who die,

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders Fields.

“That poem never fails to bring a tear,” added Barbour. “When you see the Veterans, their loved ones, and other volunteers out there distributing Poppies, donate generously. Remember all the funds collected help Veterans in need.”

One final note of history comes from Erika Wood, Executive Director of the Fry Family Y. Wood recently brought to our attention that back in 1918, Moina Michael, an American teacher volunteering for the YMCA, was inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields” to begin wearing a poppy to honor fallen soldiers. Michael promoted the idea at YMCA conferences, sparking the worldwide distribution and remembrance tradition that happens every year.

Thank you!

Update, May 24, 2026 / “General Information” regarding participation in the Memorial Day Parade is featured on the official Naperville Memorial Day Parade website. Every year, the deadline to enter the parade is May 1.