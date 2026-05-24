CASA of DuPage County Announces Leadership Transition

CASA of DuPage County a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, announces the retirement of Executive Director, Suzanne Skala and introduces Mattie Colan, as the organization’s next Executive Director.

After nearly 6 years of dedicated leadership, Suzanne Skala retired on April 30, 2026. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in strengthening partnerships and elevating the organization’s voice on behalf of vulnerable children in the community.

“We are deeply grateful for Suzanne’s leadership and lasting contributions” says DuPage CASA Board President, Scott Drumheller, “During her tenure, she strengthened community engagement, enhanced and increased the visibility of our events, and expanded our network of supporters, leaving the organization well-positioned for the future.”

Stepping into the role is Mattie Colan, who brings nonprofit leadership experience working with children and families. As a former CASA volunteer, she has insight and understanding into the important role that CASA plays in the lives of vulnerable children.

“Working with volunteers in our community who are dedicated to providing a voice for children experiencing abuse and neglect is such a privilege. Collaboration is key to successfully supporting the families we serve, and it is an honor to be a small part of that. I am honored to join CASA of DuPage County and continue the important work of advocating for children and supporting volunteers who stand beside them,” said Mattie Colan, incoming Executive Director.

Scott Drumheller, CASA Board President adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Mattie, whose passion for our mission and commitment to the children we serve will help guide the organization to even greater impact.”

Suzanne Skala and Mattie Colan will work together during a transition period to ensure continuity for the children, volunteers and community partners served by the organization.

CASA of DuPage County advocates for children who are abused and neglected by recruiting, training and supporting volunteer advocates to represent each child’s best interests in the court and in the community.

About CASA of DuPage County

CASA of DuPage County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. By recruiting, training, and supporting volunteer advocates, CASA ensures that children’s needs, strengths, and circumstances are clearly understood as decisions are made about their futures. CASA volunteers work one-on-one with children, collaborate with caregivers and child welfare professionals, and advocate until a child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

For more information, visit dupagecasa.org.