Things To Do in Naperville Memorial Day Weekend: May 22-25

Looking for the perfect way to spend Memorial Day weekend in Naperville? From enjoying delicious meals at local restaurants to taking in live music, community celebrations, shopping, and family-friendly activities, there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of the holiday weekend. Whether you’re honoring traditions, gathering with friends and family, or simply enjoying the start of summer, Naperville offers something for everyone around every corner — with new memories waiting to be made alongside longtime favorites in the great outdoors.

Most importantly, Monday is Memorial Day. Kindly take a moment to pause, reflect and honor every individual and family who gave everything in service to our nation to protect the freedom. The Naperville community observes their unwavering spirit with gratitude, purpose and pride every day and especially on Memorial Day. Also no matter where you are at 3PM May 25, take a minute of silence during the National Moment of Remembrance.

Friday

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-made salads, fresh-baked buns, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Saturday

Centennial Beach Opening Day

11AM at Centennial Beach – 500 W. Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Jump into summer as you swim in Centennial Beach’s historic stone quarry. It’s not a swimming pool, it’s not a lake, but rather it’s an experience like no other! Wade into the zero-depth entry and swim to depths of 15 feet. For generations, Centennial Beach has been the local “swimming hole” for many Naperville residents and their guests. It’s a great place to meet friends, gather with family or simply relax and enjoy! Centennial Beach is open annually from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open at its new location every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Anyone looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community is welcome to take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.) And look for volunteers distributing Buddy Poppies. Thanks for all support that benefits Veterans in need.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

Sunday

Indian Prairie School District 204 Graduation – Congratulations Graduates!

Northern Illinois University Convocation Center – 1525 West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115

School District 204 High School Graduation will be held at Northern Illinois in DeKalb. Congratulations to all graduates and all future endeavors. 9:30AM – Neuqua Valley High School┃2PM – Waubonsie Valley High School┃6PM Metea Valley High School

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. (Note: In honor of Memorial Day and all to be remembered, Meson Sabika is closed on Memorial Day.)

Monday

Naperville Memorial Day Parade

10:30AM in Downtown Naperville

The Memorial Day Parade is the City of Naperville’s annual observance of the day to pause and recognize all American military personnel and their families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Pre-Parade Schedule for Memorial Day Laying Wreaths

7:45AM Service behind City Hall (Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial)

8:15AM Service at G.A.R. Monument in Naperville Cemetery (south side)

8:35AM Service at Veterans Park and Gold Star Families Memorial (100 E. Gartner Road)

9AM Service at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (911 North Avenue)

9:25AM Service at Burlington Square (307 N. Ellsworth Street)

Parade Steps Off at 10:30AM in downtown Naperville. Veterans and parade units will follow the route along Jackson Avenue, left on Washington Street, right on Benton to Central Park.

Memorial Day Observance in Central Park

The community is welcome to a brief service at noon.

Observance includes music performed by the Naperville Municipal Band, Navy Band Great Lakes and Highland Guard of Naperville with speeches and wreath laying. The community is welcome to pause and reflect during a 30-to-45-minute service.

See what’s new & coming soon for summer! Shop & Dine Downtown

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville where gift certificates are good choices!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

And be prepared for the annual return of the Riverwalk Duck Race at 11AM Fri., June 5. Raffle tickets ($10 each) went on sale April 20. Be first on your block to take a quack. go.rallyup.com/riverwalk-duck-race/Campaign/Details.