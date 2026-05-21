Riverwalk Duck Race Returns to Downtown Naperville June 5

Above / Organizers, local businesses, artists and volunteers are prepared to ignite smiles with the return of summer sculptures and other events throughout downtown Naperville beginning in June. The community is welcome to net puns of fun that connect 24 dog sculptures, one cat sculpture and 2026 rubber duckies on June 5. (PN File Photo)

2026 Duck Race Updates

On April 20, 2026, the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation kicked off rubber duck sales for its almost annual Riverwalk Duck Race that returned in 2025 after a brief hiatus. The race is timed to make a big splash from the Eagle Street Bridge at 11AM Fri., June 5, to help showcase another set of attractive summer sculptures that arrives in the heart of downtown Naperville on June 2.

Downtown Naperville will come alive with its pawsitively longtime tradition of placing colorful, beautiful and oftentimes whimsical painted sculptures throughout the central business district for all the dog days of summer 2026. At the same time, visitors will find themselves welcomed to shop, dine and sometimes groan at silly puns when the attractive artistry of 25 sculptures is unleashed.

Watch for information and updates featured under “Events” at www.downtownnaperville.com, then look for 25 “pet-agree” sculptures that feature 24 dogs and one cat, rough and ready for pet photos.

Rubber Duck Race in DuPage River June 5, 2026

To provide more opportunities for more participation in the Riverwalk Duck Race (Ducks sold out in 2025), no extra large flocks of 200 are available for purchase this year. One duck is $10. Three ducks are $25. The largest amount for any one purchase is 15 ducks for $100.

Sponsored by the Downtown Naperville Alliance and Castle Jeep Ram of Naperville to benefit the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation, the Riverwalk Duck race again welcomes the community to flock downtown to catch the colorful race right after trumpeter Bob Binder plays “Call to the Post.”

Numbered little rubber duckies in a huge net will be released from the Eagle Street Bridge at 11AM for a race to the finish at the Riverwalk Covered Bridge at Webster Street. Spectators are welcome! Just don’t be late. Those little duckies are fast! In fact, last year the first three ducks finished in about 10 minutes.

And folks who serve on the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation, now under the leadership of Karen Solomon, are grateful to all volunteers assisting behind the scenes to net 2,026 rubber ducks. The Foundation also thanks Downtown Naperville Alliance Executive Director Katie Wood for choosing to host the Duck Race again and Riverwalk crews from the Naperville Park District for their command of catching the winners.

Why a duck race?

For starters, Riverwalk Duck Race organizers welcome folks to help fill the bill by recognizing the first 45 years of the Naperville Riverwalk, a linear park that now runs along the DuPage River from the Jefferson Avenue Bridge to the Hillside Road Bridge. In addition, the short race promotes a longtime educational message: “Don’t feed the ducks.”

The race begins at the Eagle Street Bridge near the Naperville Municipal Center and runs all the way just beyond the Riverwalk Covered Bridge at Webster Street where another sign along the DuPage River reminds folks “Please do not feed geese, ducks and other wildlife.”

The good folks at the Naperville Park District who never duck sharing their expert experiences say the race likely will take less than 10 minutes. Park district staff will stretch a net across the river to catch the first three winners first, then the remaining 2023 ducks. Again, folks who purchase ducks don’t have to be present to win. And duck numbers only are available for purchase online.

The race is scheduled rain or shine, unless the water level is too high. Note: you don’t have to be present to win.

Frequently asked questions from other duck race years

– If unable to attend, when and where will winning numbers be posted? After winners are posted on a large board by the Covered Bridge find winners listed on Positively Naperville and Naperville Riverwalk Foundation websites.

– How do we receive prize money? Arrangements will be made with winners to pick up their prize winnings at the Downtown Naperville office above Lou Malnati’s on Jefferson Avenue during regular business hours.

– Will there be a sound indicating the race has started? Yes. Bob Binder, a member of the Naperville Municipal Band, the NMB Big Band and the Naperville Combined Honor Guard, will toot his trumpet to perform the well-known “Call to the Post,” played at the Kentucky Derby.

– Do we get to keep our duck? No. Ducks will be collected, dried and saved for future races.

– Do I get to pick the number of the duck I want to race? No. Numbers are given in order of purchase online.

– What if there is a tie? We’ll cross that bridge if we come to it.

-Where will the winners be announced at the race? The end of the race will be just beyond the Riverwalk Covered Bridge at Webster Street. A large sign will be placed on the Dandelion Fountain side of the Riverwalk Covered Bridge with the winning numbers. Thanks for asking!

All proceeds will benefit the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation for education and enhancements along the winding brick path of the city’s natural treasure in the heart of the central business district.

Recent enhancement projects funded by Naperville Riverwalk Foundation

Be sure to watch the Prairie Nature Garden rise and shine again this season, just west of Centennial Beach. Two years ago, the garden designed by planners at the Naperville Park District was planted with funds raised by the Foundation. Now in its second year, the area is expected to take three years to fully develop. By July, the meadow will be flowering beautifully.

In addition, about a year ago Harmony Park at the top of Rotary Hill along Aurora Avenue received a facelift of new landscaping designed by the Naperville Park District, also funded by the Riverwalk Foundation.

Foundation member John Cuff notes the focus of the nonprofit organization is to educate as well as create a welcoming and safe experience throughout the Riverwalk while being good stewards of funds raised, mostly via commemorative bricks along the extension since 1978 and granite stone sales for Fredenhagen Park since 2003.

“Several Riverwalk enhancement projects of already-existing areas were completed last year, including updated improvements along the river banks near the original entry to the brick path at Main Street, just down from the horse trough fountain,” Cuff said.

“More recent residents might be unaware of the history of the path along the DuPage River in the heart of the City that began in 1981 to commemorate the City’s sesquicentennial anniversary,” Cuff added. “The Riverwalk truly revitalized our downtown, thanks to the vision of former Mayor Chet Rybicki and businessman Jim Moser… and with the help of many generous donors such as Harold Moser and hundreds of volunteers. Now it’s up to all of us to appreciate and take care of this linear park.”

Help Keep Wildlife Wild, Healthy & Migrating

Riverwalk caregivers are grateful to the Downtown Naperville Alliance and Riverwalk Duck Race sponsors for the opportunity to heighten awareness about protecting the health of ducks and other wildlife as well as their natural environment. Be happy when waterfowl migrate. The aim of the Duck Race promotion is to enlighten well-meaning friends of the animals that feeding wildlife stale bread and other human snacks also is deleterious to ducks, geese and other waterfowl.

Plus, when waterfowl migrates, less messy excrement will be left on the sidewalk that needs clean up.

Let wildlife be wild! Help keep ducks, geese and all waterfowl healthy. Give ducks a chance to find food naturally on their own.

Just recently, two Riverwalk friends observed a male Mallard duck with “angel wing,” a condition that occurs in waterfowl, mostly ducks and geese, when they are overfed or fed unhealthful food, especially stale bread by the loaf. Angel wing is noticeable when the last joint of the wing becomes twisted, causing the wing feathers to point laterally outward.

Numerous sources say the disease doesn’t seem to cause waterfowl any pain; yet, angel wing takes away their ability to fly, making them easy prey to predators. In addition, migration becomes impossible.

Since those childhood days when feeding ducks at local ponds and waterfronts was a popular pasttime, lots was learned in the 20th century about the deleterious effects of feeding ducks and other waterfowl. In fact, throughout the world, signs along the water’s edge blatantly say, “Do not feed the ducks!”

Back to selling quackers

Again, duck adopters do not have to be present to win. The purchase of ducks (Every duck has a number and all ducks will be returned to the DNA for future races.) is available online only at www.riverwalkduckrace.com.

All Duck Adopters will receive a verification email. Within the email, click the “VIEW FULL RECEIPT” button to gain access to your duck number(s). Important: Write down your duck number(s). Your number(s) will be kept safely until race day, but will not be available or public until then.

Prizes will be given to three (3) duck adopters

The first duck to finish the race will receive $1,981. (Sept. 7, 1981, is the Labor Day when the Riverwalk was dedicated.) The second duck to finish will receive a $300 Downtown Naperville gift card. The third duck to finish will receive a $150 Downtown Naperville gift card.

Duck Race Sponsors / Affiliations 2026

This year’s Riverwalk Duck Race is presented by the Downtown Naperville Alliance in partnership with Castle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Naperville. Proceeds will benefit the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation.

Remember! Let wildlife be wild! No matter what pond, river or lake, feeding human snacks and bread crumbs to ducks, geese and other waterfowl is harmful to the health of wildlife and to the environment. Thank you.