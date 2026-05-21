Naperville Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire on Harbor Court

Naperville Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire on Harbor Court south of Bailey Road and east of Washington Street. No injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $10,000. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

City of Naperville Report

At 7:46PM Wed., May 20, 2026, the Naperville Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call reporting a possible fire inside a structure on the 0 block of Harbor Court. The Naperville ECC immediately dispatched a General Alarm Assignment consisting of 3 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 medic units, 1 heavy rescue, and 2 battalion commanders.

Initial arriving companies completed a 360-degree survey of the structure, provided an on-scene report, and established command. Responding units found smoke emanating from the rear of the structure.

After further investigation, units found an active fire in the residence’s kitchen.

All occupants were confirmed out of the structure. Fire suppression companies extinguished the remaining fire in the unit. Crews continued to overhaul the fire area and extinguish smoldering embers, ensuring the hazard was contained.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department. Damage is estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The occupancy was deemed habitable after review by the City of Naperville TED Business Group. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Report submitted by Stephen Shink CFO, Deputy Chief, Naperville Fire Department.