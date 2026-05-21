Movies With Tarek – ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

The film continues after the events of Season 3 of The Mandalorian. With mixed expectations, the Force maintains its strong suit in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

There are moments of flaws and scenes that feel a bit redundant. Regardless, the galaxy and characterizations still thrive well in this franchise. Directed by Jon Favreau, the adventures of The Mandalorian carry the weight of the franchise as an assigned mission is accomplished. I appreciate the honorable tone of someone keeping their word while utilizing powers for the better with cinematic vengeance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

After the collapse of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy is still devastated. Pedro Pascal is Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian. He reports to the New Republic. After trying to maintain peace and do the right missions, he cannot keep up with the fallen sections around him. He has a new mission which is to rescue Rotta the Hutt, played by Jeremy Allen-White. White is the voice of the alien character. Then there is Ward, played by Sigourney Weaver. She assigns Din to this task. Din’s small alien creature is Grogu, basically a baby Yoda who does not speak. With the rebels clashing, and much evil resurfacing, Din and Grogu are in for one wild ride.

What I found joyful was how there were many moments when Din wanted to keep his helmet primarily because The Mandalorian has the desire to hide his identity. At the same time, the helmet protects him. The film goes on an adventure of teamwork and competitions, many of which have deadly consequences, especially when they involve creatures and monsters. There is not so much lightsaber action, but more strategic attacks, which provides lots of fun in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Overall, I found inspiration because of the buddy dynamic between the film’s two main characters, Din and Grogu. This is a film that is continued from a series and follows the right steps to reach its conclusion. It loops in plenty of Star Wars elements and focuses on the most important. It is witty and inconsistent at times, but mostly spot-on.

The galaxies full of adventures leading to conclusions is where the film excels. The performance of Pascal as the king of destruction for a better cause is strong. His loyalty to the New Republic as The Mandalorian provides the “presence of importance” because without him, there is no mission. There is no one to hunt, but all around him there is a galaxy of keys to leaders, threats, and adventures. The moving parts are attention-grabbing in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. I walked out feeling entertained but not blown away.

Three out of four stars.