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Naperville Police: ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Underway for Memorial Day

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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a blue sign that says buckle up alongside a road

The Naperville Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois for the 2026 “Click It or Ticket” campaign running through May 26 during the Memorial Day travel period.

“Buckle up every trip, every time,” said Naperville Traffic Sgt. Eric Muska. “Seat belts save lives, and we are committed to keeping our roads safe.”

Officers will conduct high-visibility enforcement day and night, focusing on seat belt violations. Motorists who fail to buckle up can expect to be stopped and ticketed.

Illinois law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. While usage has increased to 93% in 2025, unrestrained fatalities remain a concern — especially at night.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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