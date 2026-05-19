DuPage County Reports First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes

DuPage County Report

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed the first mosquito batches to test positive for West Nile virus (WNV) this year in DuPage County.

The first WNV-positive pools of mosquitoes were collected in Roselle, Glendale Heights, and Wheaton on May 12th. Now that WNV-positive mosquitoes have been identified for the first time this season, County health officials encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting WNV.

This year, there have been no reported human cases of WNV in DuPage County to date. However, the identification of positive mosquito pools is associated with an increased risk of WNV in people.

To Fight the Bite this summer, practice the “3 R’s” to protect against mosquitoes:

Reduce the number of mosquitoes by removing containers outside that hold water.

Repel mosquitoes by using insect repellent.

Report stagnant water or other concerns regarding WNV through the DCHD website.

DCHD’s Personal Protection Index (PPI) provides residents with a real-time snapshot of WNV activity in the county, which ranges from zero to three, zero meaning there is no risk, and three announcing a high level of risk with multiple confirmed human cases of WNV. Now that WNV-positive mosquitoes have been identified in DuPage County, the PPI has been raised from risk level zero to risk level one – Reduce, Repel, and Report.

The Health Department monitors WNV activity by collecting and testing mosquitoes in traps located throughout the county. The PPI widget is updated by 3PM each Wednesday throughout the WNV season.

Additional statewide information and data can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s West Nile Virus website and the West Nile Virus Dashboard.